PEMF H-Field baths work to remove body of paramagnetic unclean nanotech and biotech, even with simple salt and soaps with essential oils utilizing well water.

Over the period of a week, each day I did a soak in a diamagnetic Magnetoelectrochemical bath with copper, silver and gold nanoparticles. The higher the PEMF H-Field Tesla, the better the results at constant time (1 HR to 2 HR) tested.

Photographs of removed audio-video-communications nanotech CNT, parasites (bio and synbio)z graphene oxide (GO) and weaponized pathogens nanotechnology.