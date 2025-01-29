CCP Smart bioweapons build with a fungus, here are the V2K receiver fungus materials for some of the CCP sound, infrasound and ultrasound weapons.

This fungus cryptococcus (and variants), specifically neoformans and gattii are a key building block in the CCP and other proxy terrorists groups motor control wire taps inside of the body and ear/brain antennas and data in the flow intercepts. The material acts as a receiver when it builds into your brain and body.

Frequencies are 578 and 636 Hz and I fully expect CCP AI BCPS to switch to some different channels after posting this, however since their control circuit is a matrix of various technetium and fungus all it takes is to hit an integrated component of the biofilm control wires with nanotech in them to jam the CCP AI BCPS in the far field when in a near field shield. Here is the transmitter GUI and frequencies, off-grid, procured from a CCP proxy to reverse engineer and then manufacturer an American version on-shore without slave labor like CCP utilizes.

I started to transmit 20 volts via cathode and anode electrodes on arms and the entire control circuit lit up in my body (e g. I the frequency hit the fungus and it responded by getting degraded and breaking apart that results in local pain, stuff moving and tinnitus in my ears).

The straw that broke the CCP AI BCPS back was that immediately when I started to transmit this signal that jammed the LOTL data comms in my body and sensory systems, I got a phone call at a site that I work out of that CCP AI knows I visit via surrogates and smart phones and smart devices that have infiltrated America.

I have been able to rapidly iterate through hacking CCP due to use of near field to grow the contamination that reconnects me and in parallel iterating in frequencies that stop the material from growing and disconnect me.

CCP PLA, your proxy businesses and groups including nation states, you got a dedicated life enemy that knows your tricks. Xi bad panda, down with CCP and Xi.

Keep in mind I have a lot of DNA-TX H-field also being transmitted to remove graphene oxide and dosing with foods and supplements to remove the graphene oxide and also ivermectin.

Tip, through hacking CCP, Wuhan has published DNA of worms utilized in their CCP PLA smart bioweapons. mRNA + Worm DNA from CCP Big pharma captures corporations. Probably how JFK in America got a worm in his head due to CCP PLA.