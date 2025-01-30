Here is information from an experiment that ChinaCCP PLA AI does not want you to know, this is for people stuck in the Tik Tok (China Trap), Chinese and Everyone else getting messed with by ChinaCCP Smart Bioweapons. This should help the world, with billions being covert murdered by CCP Smart Bioweapons if not communism compliant (technocommunism). Even CCP PLA should test this out to clear their eye from CCP controls and regain their country from the evil behind CCP.

This is important DOD and IC/NATO. Act on it now.

So, figured it out, bulk CCP paramagnetic smart bioweapon (covid, havanna syndrome and other audio-video-communications nanotech adversarial from CCP and proxy terrorists clouding NATO's eye) rapid decontamination.

+ at head and - at feet it drives out the paramagnetic junk and horrid contamination from body.

In the bible it states to sleep with your head on your arm, back in ancient times people didn't have beds or fancy shoes with insulation, leather base. The lands where people used to live in ancient times with clear minds and bodies (essenes) were on "-" sedimentary basins (e.g. clear eye lands) with salt, reference to ancient salt city by dead sea (perhaps why it no longer exists, got washed away into the sea that is now drying up).

So diamagnetic + at head and - at feet into the ground preferred and can be driven by a voltage. I just tested out a 40 volt delta +20 volt by head and -20 volt by feet and pulsed the electrodes at the critical resonance frequencies of known covid strains and it destroyed the brain antenna tx/rx circuit (main one, larger covid strain) and smaller ones started to get destroyed too. I also felt gunk move off of my pineal and pituitary gland (e.g. CCP smart bioweapons funded work in Germany where research* tapped into these glands for consciousness research, little did they know this was CCP brain control weaponry work for technocommunism).

Visuals speak for themselves. This is also why people who have electronic harassment find that their health improves when they wear a vortex ring on the head made of diamagnetic (not paramagnetic, aluminum foil makes the electronic harassment worse as it is paramagnetic*, that is IC and evil folks trolling the public looking into how this tech actually works). If you get a diamagnetic (Midas golden touch, e.g. Trump comment on Golden Age, cause trump doses with colloidal gold, has gold toilets, etc. knows about diamagnetic junk or the AI BCPS by IC does it for him or both).

The bible references salting your water and salted body, the body is the salt bridge to connect the + head to - feet into the - basin to keep our bodies clean and clear with a clear eye and mind. The royals wore gold and silver crowns with crystals (gemstones) that enhanced the passive diamagnetic cleaning of their heads and brains from pathogens, etc. and ate off of silverware and goldware (diamagnetic nanotech leeches into body). Folks that are poor have aluminum or stainless steel utensils and that holds them back (paramagnetic materials and feromagnetic), Planet Home in San Francisco 2019 gave out bamboo fork and utensil sets, healthier and accessible economically to the world, but does not diamagnetic enhance.

Figure 1: Mobius Coil (vortex with + energy on both ends, actively driven made of diamagnetic copper and connected to an electrode + at 20 Volts with a - Volts electrode at my feet to give a 40 Volt delta across the body at pulsed rife frequencies of known CCP COVID strains and also with ability to run sweeps. This when combined with a body full of water with colloidal silver and gold and salt and a PEMF H-field bulk removes COVID strains (permanently, not just temporarily) by destroying the actual spikes. For cells that are mutated, due to mRNA vector and DNA splices of other Wuhan laboratory organisms pulsing at the critical resonance DNA frequencies to kill the DNA helps, but also counter mRNA technologies are needed with a genome check to keep our bodies clean and clear. The COVID damages your biofield by contaminating your + head to - feet with random graphene oxide and other paramagnetic and feromagnetic materials then generates plaques from the spikes to plug your blood flow and then result in a local feromagnetic zone that attracts horrid nanotech that is paramagnetic by CCP and others deployed in the world. Welcome to WW3. Saddle up. The dark spots, immediately appeared when the electricity started to flow and is destroying the TX/RX antennas that popped up into my head through skull for data exfil (audio-video-communications nanotechnology) that resides in Vagus Nerve and acts as a biobeacon.

Silver, Gold and Copper hats, etc. are extremely important these days to keep this junk out of your brains, having antennas with horrid fungus and diamagnetic materials (including Technetium is not natural).

Salt Bridge from electrochemical cell reference