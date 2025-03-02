Over the past month I re-entered the contaminated suburb where I got hacked horribly in 2022 with an eSIM and changed out SIM to eSIM in family member. Result, confirmation that family DOD Veteran with SIM card was hacked horribly. Switching DOD Veteran to eSIM (basically a Trusted Platform Module TPM for your smart phone) stopped the cellular based data in the flow intercepts that had the DOD DAF veteran taking out credit cards and buying Made in China cheap junk on QVC!

China CCP AI BCPS does a surround and enclose on your social network and is waging unrestricted war utilizing nanotechnology and audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT hacks on NATO AI BCPS.

I got attacked hard, but by isolating the retired DOD DAF veteran on a local magnetic field was able to convince them to change to an eSIM with psionic brain entrainment and lock. All other tactics to get the family member to switch to an eSIM failed prior, due to CCP Tik Toker LOTL infiltration into neighborhood and the retired veteran.

The veteran now has to keep smart phone with eSIM on body at all times else as confirmed the CCP Tik Tokers in neighborhood immediately reconnect to the prior wetware circuitry and results in cognitive dysfunction in the DoD DAF veteran.

The veteran’s house is now clean and the veteran is back on a normal schedule and making more rational decisions.

ChinaCCP is hacking DOD veterans and causing them to buy Made in China junk and America AI BCPS has failed to detect these CCP attacks. I literally had to do a local intervention to save the DoD Veteran from CCP unrestricted warfare and remove the DoD Veteran from the China CCP trap.

The CCP AI BCPS even had the veteran place the old SIM only smart phone in their car under the seat so the CCP AI BCPS could continue to track the DoD Veteran and map social network even when new Pixel phone with eSIM is now utilized instead of the old SIM card only Samsung. Samsung and Google phones I trust, but CCP can hack all of the tech with their nanotech and Tik Tokers full of it to do zero day and SIM card cloning.

I then took the old phones and placed in a faraday enclosure and then burned the SIM cards (torched via fire) and then disposed of. It probably would have been wiser to dump the SIM cards in a Tik Toker vehicle external so that CCP AI BCPS would attack itself, in hindsight. That said, two weeks in and the DoD Veteran is functioning more normal, but still able to get hacked by CCP due to the old circuitry from prior SIM card.

ACTION: no SIM cards are secure, switch to eSIM for you and your entire social network and literally remove the SIM card and burn it and repurpose your old phone as another device (video camera, microphone, etc.) as it no longer is able to be securely utilized as a phone anymore. In professional opinion, if you were hacked bad on your SIM phone burn it after making switch to eSIM. Keep the same number when making this switch so that your wetware network gets reprogrammed. Do not switch to a new number. If you switch to a new number it will build a new network within your synthetic biology (all humankind by now on average has synthetic biology in them now, as nanotech in all consumer items and in air is pervasive on earth).