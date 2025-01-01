Happy New Year everyone, by now your New Years will bring new "virtual nation state" brains into your life for 2025 unless you are actively removing the contamination from COVID induced bioresonance.

Figure 1: CCP exported fireworks from China are sold around the world. China sells 90% of the global fireworks. The fireworks produce light, longitudinal waves and acoustic mechanical vibration. All of these link you to CCP AI BCPS if you are contamianted. Majority of the world has some form of contamination in them by now from ChinaCCP. If you are not prepared, in 2025 you will have new “virtual nation state” audio-video-communication nanotechnology CNT linkages for CCP AI BCPS to further expand data exfil operations and espionage on all democratic nations and BRIC nation state members too. [2]

Say what? Yep, your friends and family on Tik Tok are active on the app and your burning your cash on purchased ChinaCCP exported fireworks that are creating a small blast wave that includes mechanical vibrations and longitudinal waves with light. The light when your eyeballs are looking at the fireworks, combined with the blast wave (mechanical vibrations) and the longitudinal waves (audio) are linking everyone in crowds across the world that are contaminated with COVID spikes (e.g. Sars-Cov-2 that have built-out biofilms inside of you (e.g. those with long COVID have had their Sars-Cov-2 spike frequency to de-activate the spike de-activated).

Therefore millions to billions of people globally tonight across the world are being added with hooks into them for ChinaCCP AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS to glitch out. Since you may be in crowds of people, the synthetic biology (nanotech, e.g. audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT) is spreading and the 5G mmWave (not 5G+ mmWave is about a 10 or so foot spread around you, so you are getting linked in to CCP evil AI via Tik Tokers in the crowd, same tech that glitched out secret service where Trump almost got assassinated earlier this year, only thing is that you will be covert monitored and possibly murdered if you are on CCP remove list (e.g. anyone in hard tech, high tech, chip set / electronics, defense industrial base and military, inclusive of retired veterans if CCP AI BCPS decides to off-you in 2025 (e.g. you are not worth it spying on you via CNT anymore).

Happy New Year! Check out www.electrostasis.com for countermeasures, else you’re going to encounter the China Trap further and get your brain stolen as well as your property, network bank, possibly house and land.

I wonder if DOD/NATO AI BCPS has done a study (statistics) on how many Tik tokers vs. non-Tik Tokers purchased or broadcasted for fireworks in 2024 New Years Eve? NATO you got this answer yet from your AI?

“China, under the CCP, is the world's largest exporter of fireworks, dominating the global market and accounting for around 90% of all fireworks exports worldwide; meaning the vast majority of fireworks exported globally originate from China under the CCP leadership.” [1]

This is unrestricted warfare, CCP is letting you burn your money while they further infiltrate your communities all of the world.

