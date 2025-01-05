Continued reverse engineering and helping others dealing with nefarious use of bioweapons during times of unrestricted genomic warfare has shed light on an important protocol that is working. Today I added Eucalyptus soap by Dr. Bronner and got an immediate rope worm removal result.

Figure 1: Dr. Bronner Spaceship Earth Eucalyptus Pure-Castile Soap. It removes rope worm bioweapons, per my personal experience, thank God.

Itemized protocol list that I am recovering with from a failed smart bioweapon hit job in 2022:

No yeast in diet No added sugar Use of DNA-TX H-field Use of PEMF H-field Chlorine Dioxide Solution CDS for cleaning, it destroys COVID and is utilized by backpackers and outdoors folks as an emergency water cleaner Flax based fibers that are water soluble Soaps with tea tree oil and eucalyptus oil. The eucalyptus oil has consistent results in soaps like Dr. Bronner’s for passing rope worm components while fasting or near fasted state. Green tea Menthol crystals to attack COVID Daily sinus/mouth wash with sterile saline Food per blood type. Yes, there are specific diets for Type A, B, AB and O +/- and secreter non-secreter status. Diamagnetic mobius chain/coil/twisted on wrists, ankles and neck from silver, copper or gold. These materials act as a passive near-field receiver and help to recondition damaged red blood cells RBC based upon my reverse engineering and experience. The then tuned-in red blood cells RBC get their force field enhanced when flowing through the loop of diamagnetic (turned, e.g. dimensionality changes and induced vortex mixing, passive). Look up mobius coils or klein bottles to get an idea of what the passive turns of a continuous (no gaps) all links and chains in conduction can do to disrupt advanced technology depending upon communication with higher dimensionality. Sterling silver is minimum entry level for this that has a blend of majority silver with copper, then pure gold is next. Glasses as well, sterling silver (solid, not plated) or gold (solid, not plated). I have not tested a belt with this method, but historical ancient groups utilized a twisted flax seed based rope on clothing and apparel, so let that sink in. This is next-up to test, modified belt with twisted flax seed and diamagnetic metals.

Based upon the above, today had success in passing another persistent state rope worm segment that was part of the CCP smart bioweapon. The eucalyptus is key in removing the rope worms as well as DNA-TX H-field at the critical and subharmonic resonance frequencies of rope worm. Databases state 1359 Hz and 1369 Hz [1]. Today I started to utilize Dr. Bronner’s Eucalyptus based soaps and will continue to mix the Eucalyptus and Tea Tree soaps going forward [2]. I am also dosing with 20 minutes of UVb light bed per day now to boost vitamin D levels and continue to beat back the CCP smart bioweaponry system that is persistent state once it reaches macroscale. The issue is that I utilized Motorolla and Lenovo circa 2013 for many years prior to switching away to Dell and other non-CCP manufacturers for DOD related work, e.g. the industrial espionage stuff was planted into me non-invasively prior to DOD work, let that sink in.

List of References

[1] https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/20080617 by Nenah Sylver, PhD The Rife Handbook on Frequency Medicine

[2] https://www.drbronner.com/products/eucalyptus-pure-castile-liquid-soap