Medical Disclaimer: Check with your medical doctor first, this is adversarial nanotechnology advice from a professional with nanotechnology expertise.

Everything that is living now needs to be salted. I was holding what appeared to be a clean "Gala Apple" in my hand. I decided to test the "salt everything theory" based upon what has been going on with me (CNT/WPT nanotech weaponized by CCP), but also after reading bible passages today regarding when Christ was pierced and blood and water (salted) flowed out of his body. Christ was clear (in the eye, mind and body) compared to most of his time (as he was prepared by the Heavens to shield him against earth's paramagnetic fallen wasteland to redeem us).

Figure 1: Salt all your foods now for those that are still living [1]

Therefore, I decided wise to salt an apple today in the saturated EMF world with nanotech everywhere utilizing salt+iodine and after taking the what appeared to be clean apple in my hand and soaking it in salted water with some brine (actual salt crystals) (holding the apple between my two hands, closing an electrical circuit) three worms appeared on the apple's surface!

My professional opinion, based upon research and this experiment, salt everything, no yeast and no added sugar.

List of References

[1] https://www.walmart.com/ip/Fresh-Organic-Gala-Apples-3-lb-Bag/46491702