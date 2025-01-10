This is extremely useful information to anyone dealing with pets, that are vectors for toxoplasmosis and toxocara cati and canis. If you are a dog owner or cat owner, this read is for you.

What happens in a saturated EMF world with nanotechnology pervasive and you get COVID or some other pathogen? Dormant parasites in you from your pets that your immune system kept in check prior, explode. Add yeast and sugar to the mix and you have a cocktail for “cognitive disruption”. Further, if you are light sensitive, you’ve got candida albicans integrated into your visual cortex (for those wearing sunglasses, you got yeast in your eye balls and visual cortex). [1]

Figure 1: Parasites in a lot of people that CCP is amplifying with their ELF psionic transmissions at the parasite subharmonic frequency to boost its’ growth rates, not kill it, but rapidly grow it.

The world has psionic ELF machines, these are transmitting up to 300 Hz and can impact humans in many ways. One thing an enemy of ours in America based out of China, called CCP PLA is doing, is transmitting the subharmonic ELF frequency of cat and dog parasites toxocara cati and canis!

CCP world largest psionic ELF can transmit up to 300 Hz last I checked. Therefore, CCP can mess with anyone with yeast, toxocara cati and canis in their bodies through the following ELF frequencies to synchronize a local “virtual nation state” of parasite containing people.

Parasites, toxocara canis and cati 46, 109 and 234 Hz are within the ELF frequency range. Candida 20, 44, 53, 70, 72, 95, 100, 125, 152, 207, 225, 240m 254.2 Hz

These are the biological parasites and yeast derived candida. People who have this junk in them are subconsciously and perhaps consciously linked with dogs, cats and the other people in their local environment and world with these parasites.

People who think they can see “light” better than others or are “light” sensitive simply have a bunch of candida overgrown into their visual cortex, eye balls and optogenetics (unless of course someone has utilized mRNA to tag their opsins with Luciferase enzyme, hmm… who just did that to billions of people)?

So, if you’re dating or married to someone that has to wear sunglasses, let them know they got a yeast infection that went into their brain and eyeballs and they need to get treated by an MD for it. Also, some people think they are special cause when the yeast integrates (e.g. candida) into the brain organs and integrates (as CCP bioweapons have fielded) then the synchronization via paramagnetic contamination enables subliminal spying on their thoughts (e.g. how Xi Magic Weapon works with Tik Tokers). Don’t want Tik Tokers spying on you, get rid of toxoplasmosis, toxoara cati/canis, yeast and sugar in your diet.

Figure 2: Toxocara cati/canis in eyelid [2]

