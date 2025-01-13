I found this publication on Sars-Cov-2 universal antidote that was not messaged well at all to anyone in America, correct me if I'm wrong.

Figure 1: Smart bioweapon Sars-Cov-2 with spike confugirations S1/S2 and S2 that are frequency toggled on/off for spread or not to spread within a person. This is the definition of a smart bioweapon that CCP at Wuhan (military research BSL-4) facility deployed on the entire earth. [1]. Then CCP tricked a lot of people by prior big pharma infiltration to then push supply chain contaminated vaccines out that link people into CCP smart social credit score system (e.g. technocommunism).

I've hacked China's smart bioweapon to the point where it is able to accumulate in people and spread vs. accumulate in people and not spread both undetected as the immune system response is suppressed by local electronics and smart devices exported by CCP from China. This is why it is so confusing (the symptom sets). Further, graphene oxide was supply chain contaminated in face masks and associated countermeasure consumables exported by CCP that infiltrates the human body and clots/strokes out people, another source of confusion (e.g. graphene oxide, is what CCP calls GONUTs weapon)

Anyways, I have the equipment to transmit this Molecular Weight MW via DNA-TX H-field and can provide this service to you and your team (you may have Sars-Cov-2 accumulating in you without any symptoms as majority of Americans do). https://www.today.com/health/coronavirus/us-silent-covid-surge-holidays-2024-rcna184828

So basically, CCP tricks a lot of people in America by the use of graphene oxide, disable spike frequency linked to CCP technocommunism social credit score and misinformation/propoganda through salt typhoon, volt typhoon and audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT adding confusion to the public in America. Even if you did not take the vaccine the spikes from wild type and people who took the vaccine can be accumulating in your body, but since you are receiving a "disable" signal/frequency due to CCP exported hardware and your social credit score by CCP (not America) you are not impacted or able to detect it.

Here is the actual antidote to the Sars-Cov-2 for those that did not take the vaccines or did take the vaccines. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2035002 for those that took the vaccines they also need to remove the mRNA sequences. The only vaccine that I would trust is the US Army vaccine as the military did not trust big pharma captured by ChinaCCP (e.g. board members and key people had already infiltrated the big pharma corps).

Our whole nation has been getting screwed over by this covert CCP smart nanotech/bioweapon attack. Once CCP gets their nanotech inside of the person (gov, mil or civ) confusion sets in and their actual perception of reality is distorted to an asymmetric advantage for CCP.

