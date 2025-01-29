Here is an improvement for everyone to benefit from that few on earth have figured out in the clear:

Running background DNA-TX H-field for paramagnetic material removal Running background DNA-TX H-field for diamagnetic material enhanced On site local Electrode unit for diamagnetic material enhanced with nanoparticles of silver, copper, gold and bismuth. Onsite local PEMF H-Field at Tesla 2 or greater with a salted bath. Usage of Myrrh and Frankincense oils on body Food of olive oil (no other oils), no leavening at all and only kosher and clean foods per Bible and your blood type. Dr. Bronner soaps, hygiene products and toothpaste. Living environment salt, salt cities with salted high power lights (greater than the human body and brain, so 100 watt or more preferred). LEDs are tricking people into not releasing their unhealthy paramagnetic gunk (energy and light seeking) as shown here via salt lamp collector getting saturated with CCP paramagnetic smart nanotech bioweapons

Once you remove the paramagnetic gunk from earth, then go with water and the spirit (enhanced water and pattern to your choice, I choose Christ and angelic patterns). I am by all means not the first one to figure this out. I think the Essenes are the first and have written about a lot of this tech, Jung Institute got their hands on the information first as a “gift”.

The illustration below is the all seeing eye corrupted by evil, these days use of covid strains to confuse the world with various virtual nation states and meta verses.

In a conversation with Robert McCreight, retired US Army Intelligence before his untimely passing after publishing a brief on CCP Nipah Virus Gain of Function GoF work, Robert told me that CCP and or some other groups working with them turned America’s strength (our eye) into our weakness (many eyes seeing false positives, hearing falsehoods and false positives, smelling false positives and sensing false positives in NATO AI BCPS vs BRICs (CCP) AI BCPS. The world’s eyes are now corrupted due to CCP and the groups they work with. Going diamagnetic per Bible (reading all books) is the path forward to keep CCP paramagnetic nanotech out of your body and from achieving critical mass at nanoscale, every choice matters for your life or death). All the books of the Bible, including the Essene Scrolls have a path forward for humanity as I have validated on the technology side to counterstrike CCP smart bioweapons and dual-use advanced tech that CCP provides the world with so that useful idiots use the tech for evil due to love of money and power, such that CCP is trying to use the useful idiots to inherit the world without kinetic war, but non-kinetic, nanotech and smart bioweapons (mind control) unrestricted warfare. CCP already stolen part of my family and friends (covert murdered and poaching into CCP China trap), but has failed to mind nap me and my body fully and then I hacked CCP PLA Xi. One chemical engineer to another.