Genomics and Frequencies 111: Solution for Razor Bumps, "pseudofolliculitis barbae" Affecting Black Men in Military
Got bumps and sores when shaving daily? Here is one potential solution that is proven and I can confirm the frequencies work very well when transmitted via DNA-TX H-field.
So, some people get tons of bumps, pseudofolliculitis barbae, on their face and neck when they shave a lot. Here is how to destroy the bumps with frequencies and diet. This is not medical advice, but engineering the human body.
Figure 1: razor [3]
So, why is the military concerned about this? Cause it is an attack vector for China CCP bioweapons (beards that hold water and act as a food catch basin) as well as bumps that are open wounds for CCP bionanotechnology enabled flying pests with bacteria/virus and parasites to enter.
Medical disclaimer: This is an engineer first hand knowledge optimizing the body with frequencies and diet to improve health and well being, inclusive of hair and skin optimization to reduce bumps, zits and improve skin health.
Frequencies to heal skin are available in Nenah Sylver's "Rife Frequency Handbook" ISBN 9780981807539 and I encourage every male military member to order this book and start actively utilizing the frequencies. I can help you with background DNA-TX H-field units that 24x7 transmit frequencies into your body at 140,000 km/s. There is an entire section under "skin" that focuses on hair follicle based bumps, irritants and dietary changes requires to address the bumps from shaving daily that black men suffer from, part due to diet and part due to genomics. Frequencies can help the genomics part quickly and dietary changes should be able to address the issues in the long term for most men.
Basis of urgent need to address this risk to military and personnel. Hegseth is focused on making sure we have no weak links that CCP can exploit, that is where he is coming from as we are in unrestricted war, WW3 with China CCP PLA.
Anyone in military who needs help with solving the bumps and tissue issues let me know brandon.iglesias@reactwell.com as I have experience counterstriking CCP bionanotech weapons with the same DNA-TX H-field tech that can help the bumps and skin tissue issues for our brothers in arms. I am not guaranteeing it will work, but have had success with both the frequencies and dietary changes (even took a weekend gig at GNC before they started marketing on Tik Tok, a China CCP owned product by ByteDance to learn the nutrition ropes. I do not like China CCP and have updated my life to deny China CCP access to my resources and as many other people as I can help remove themselves from the China trap).
List of References:
[1] https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2025/03/13/hegseth-orders-review-of-military-grooming-and-fitness-standards/
[2] https://www.blackenterprise.com/black-marines-razor-bumps/
[3] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Razor
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.