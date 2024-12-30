Pfizer teamed with BioNTech that was working with Fosun Pharma for COVID-19 vaccine strategic alliance in China in March 2020. Majority of medical pill and vaccine manufacturing is performed in India and China, both are BRICs nation states and not allies of America or NATO, but our enemies.

Therefore, it is safe to say that the entire pandemic that started with Sars-Cov-2 released by CCP PLA as a weapon was utilized to then make money off of the COVID-19 vaccines. However, CCP PLA had another trick up their sleeve with the vaccines in that they are dual-use, so yes they can help people prevent COVID, but at the same time if you are around CCP neurotechnology chipsets with the synthetic biology building out in your body then you also get linked to CCP AI BCPS systems for data “exfil”, intellectual property theft, property theft, sabatage of CCP critics and most importantly implementation of biobeacons linked to CCP for Xi’s “technocommunism” social credit score system. The vaccines are self-replicating and spreading, so if you are caught in the ChinaCCP trap then it also links into people on apps like Tik Tok that did not take the vaccine from CCP, but when get exposed to the self-replicating synthetic biology then get linked through ChinaCCP smart bioweapons and nanotechnology to CCP AI BCPS. This is the so-called “great reset” CCP techno-communism, masquerading as something else (e.g. a lie).

Pfizer to invest over $1billion into China over next 5 years. [1]

It is safe to say that anyone with Pfizer is linked to CCP directly or indirectly these days to enforce technocommunism and spread CCP propoganda. I have primary experience with this type of interaction.

Figure 1: CCP Technocommunist nation state Fosun Pharma teams with BioNTech for vaccine alliance in China (CCP, communist BRIC nation state).

List of References

[1] https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pfizer-invest-1-billion-china-192331438.html