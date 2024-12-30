Retired contact U.S. Army, Robert McCreight, who helped me through some of the nanotech reverse engineering in 2022 through Infragard just had an untimely death after publishing data on CCP.

Talking with Robert McCreight, prior to his untimely death in 2024, many U.S. Government Federal Agencies have been pierced by CCP. In 2024 Florida provided this rebuttle to the FDA, a CCP captured agency (e.g. people in it are linked to ChinaCCP technocommunism) via audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT. The majority of these vaccines are manufactured in BRICs nation states, with China being the worst bad actor and willing to even steal from their own BRIC members, using based audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT for covert data exfil linked to CCP chipsets.

Figure 1: State of Florida says FDA not following its’ own biosecurity rules. FDA is pierced by CCP and it is not just my professional opinion, retired contact through Infragard, Robert McCreight who just published a scathing CCP report on Gain of Function GoF Nipah virus work by CCP stated over 18 agencies are now pierced in America. [1]

ACTION: Only utilize advanced technology for good (e.g. do no harm and do no evil, tampering with the human genome has opened Pandora’x Box per say many decades ago, but now at critical mass in the world’s populations.

Thank God for Florida. America is under supply chain attacks via any imports from or indirectly linked to the BRICs and their proxy terrorists abroad. The events that have occurred in my life since 2019 when my wife lost her mind (e.g. when CCP world largest psionic ELF was turned on and none of the medical doctors in Louisiana could figure it out, was also timed with Sars-Cov-2 release at the 2019 Military World Games (e.g. yes, the military has their own version of the Olympics for their enhanced soldiers) held in Wuhan, China. [2]

List of References

[1] https://www.floridahealth.gov/_documents/newsroom/press-releases/2024/01/20240103-halt-use-covid19-mrna-vaccines.pr.pdf

[2] https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/CISM-Military-World-Games/