This hardware spectrum hack is probably best suited for entrepreneurial engineers and electronics techs that have their own phone repair business or for phone repair chains that have a customer with a busted smart phone screen. If you are an executive at a phone repair chain then this is topical for you or if you have a busted phone screen and need to get access to it again with your background having technical expertise.

However, for any engineers or scientists with any basic electronic equipment that also have a busted smart phone screen that is needing repair, but have not repaired it yet, this hardware spectrum hack will bring the LCD back to life and also give you some nuggets of knowledge for your life.

USE CASE: Bring back to life a broken Smart phone screen or any LCD for that matter. The specific niche this knowledge fits into is for use of a busted smart phone screen until a replacement screen and repair is completed on the smart phone.

Nugget of Knowledge for Those Seeking an Edge in Life for Good: this knowledge also parlays into energizing mesogens with nemetic crystals (e.g. biological equivalent of LCDs for the human body) to enhance your sampling of reality (e.g. make you quick as the driver to the PEMF H-field system increases your frequency and therefore sampling of reality so you can work faster than your competitors and have an unfair advantage for finding this knowledge in the clear that is hard to find :) ).

Email me at brandon.iglesias@reactwell.com if you are interested in a work station kit for this type of repair. It requires a 4 ft x 4 ft x 4 ft space without any other electronics around when the PEMF H-field coil is energized and you have to move the phone through the field until it energizes the LCD screen, based upon the waveforms certain nodes work better than others as well as how you hold the smart phone to bring it back to life for data recovery until a new screen arrives and you can replace the busted old screen.

This knowledge can make you some more money at your phone repair shop by providing an extra service offering (e.g. expedited data recovery while new screen arrives) at low entry cost for the equipment. It also also impressive capability to display on your website and screens for customers walking into your shop to see your level of expertise, based upon my liquid-crystal spectrum hardware hack of a Google Pixel :)

The hack works when the power to the LCD screen is busted, but not the data or when the LCD screen is simply busted, but still has connectivity across the crack propagating fractals.

This is also how “cloaking technology” works when it malfunctions utilized by those in the know. All you have to do is hit the “cloaking technology” with an energy discharge impulse from a diamagnetic transmitter and the “cloaking technology” glitches out and you observe the cloak (e.g. force field type tech).