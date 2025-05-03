After figuring out that my broken smart phone screen could be powered by a PEMF H-Field pulser at 400 mG when held within 4 ft. I then decided to test out energizing my body full of diamagnetic metals (copper, silver, gold and bismuth) with clean food and alkaline water. Turns out my body now also when energized (mesogens: nemetic crystal non-controlled optogenetic body suit) after hacking CCP and NATO can now be charged up and transmit a local bio field (Aurora) to energize liquid crystals around me. I guess this is why people try to be close to me without knowing cause my healthier bio field transmits in the local environment now.

Important Note, I chose this path to go diamagnetic to live through a paramagnetic nanotech poisoning attempted assassination on my life. Not to tinker with God’s creation.

USE CASE: Bring back to life a broken Smart phone screen or any LCD for that matter. The specific niche this knowledge fits into is for use of a busted smart phone screen until a replacement screen and repair is completed on the smart phone.

Nugget of Knowledge for Those Seeking an Edge in Life for Good: this knowledge also parlays into energizing mesogens with nemetic crystals (e.g. biological equivalent of LCDs for the human body) to enhance your sampling of reality (e.g. make you quick as the driver to the PEMF H-field system increases your frequency and therefore sampling of reality so you can work faster than your competitors and have an unfair advantage for finding this knowledge in the clear that is hard to find :) ).

Email me at brandon.iglesias@reactwell.com if you are interested in a work station kit for this type of repair. It requires a 4 ft x 4 ft x 4 ft space without any other electronics around when the PEMF H-field coil is energized and you have to move the phone through the field until it energizes the LCD screen, based upon the waveforms certain nodes work better than others as well as how you hold the smart phone to bring it back to life for data recovery until a new screen arrives and you can replace the busted old screen.

This knowledge can make you some more money at your phone repair shop by providing an extra service offering (e.g. expedited data recovery while new screen arrives) at low entry cost for the equipment. It also also impressive capability to display on your website and screens for customers walking into your shop to see your level of expertise, based upon my liquid-crystal spectrum hardware hack of a Google Pixel :)

The hack works when the power to the LCD screen is busted, but not the data or when the LCD screen is simply busted, but still has connectivity across the crack propagating fractals.

This is also how “cloaking technology” works when it malfunctions utilized by those in the know. All you have to do is hit the “cloaking technology” with an energy discharge impulse from a diamagnetic transmitter and the “cloaking technology” glitches out and you observe the cloak (e.g. force field type tech).