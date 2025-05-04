Just reverse engineered the one potential way the bodywell EMF reduction chip + card for American entry into SAR reduction (e.g. chip + sticker or chip + card) works.

The cards are imprinted from a permanent coherence device/server that transmits the codex/rates required for EMF reduction. The chips on the cards and stickers serve as witness to the permanent coherence device/server.

The device functions per quantum information theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_information#:~:text=While%20quantum%20mechanics%20deals%20with,using%20quantum%20information%20processing%20techniques.

This is also the same technology that private clients at Chase and other banks get with their black cards. Where these cards are imprinted with information linked to a transmitter and associated health and performance benefits to the holder. The chip serves as a witness to the person.

National security groups that work with the bankers and population control software and nano-biochem utlize the same technology integrated into 5G cell towers to bioresonate and enhance or degrade based upon a person’s bank balance (e.g. the great reset for NATO, different than CCP infiltration into NATO that also overlays a social credit score system that is CCP complaint for advancement of a person). This is all AI BCPS population control systems software, hardware and what I like to call wetware (e.g. nano-biochem systems in all life and things on earth with background Kalman filters different per city that will thrive or die in the future). Yes, I hacked the part of the world that humankind has built and am now working on further hacking into the Quantum Information Theory side of the house as I continue to reverse engineer the failed advanced technology hit job that did not assassinate me yet (e.g. I got attacked by an unknown unknown weapon per Donald Rumsfeldisms).