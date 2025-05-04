Hardware Hacking 103: How the Bodywell Card and Chip Technology Works Behind The Scenes
Ever wonder how these EMF and SAR reduction passive technologies actually work? In other words how something hidden in plain sight works through a system or technology that you were never taught?
Just reverse engineered the one potential way the bodywell EMF reduction chip + card for American entry into SAR reduction (e.g. chip + sticker or chip + card) works.
The cards are imprinted from a permanent coherence device/server that transmits the codex/rates required for EMF reduction. The chips on the cards and stickers serve as witness to the permanent coherence device/server.
The device functions per quantum information theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_information#:~:text=While%20quantum%20mechanics%20deals%20with,using%20quantum%20information%20processing%20techniques.
This is also the same technology that private clients at Chase and other banks get with their black cards. Where these cards are imprinted with information linked to a transmitter and associated health and performance benefits to the holder. The chip serves as a witness to the person.
National security groups that work with the bankers and population control software and nano-biochem utlize the same technology integrated into 5G cell towers to bioresonate and enhance or degrade based upon a person’s bank balance (e.g. the great reset for NATO, different than CCP infiltration into NATO that also overlays a social credit score system that is CCP complaint for advancement of a person). This is all AI BCPS population control systems software, hardware and what I like to call wetware (e.g. nano-biochem systems in all life and things on earth with background Kalman filters different per city that will thrive or die in the future). Yes, I hacked the part of the world that humankind has built and am now working on further hacking into the Quantum Information Theory side of the house as I continue to reverse engineer the failed advanced technology hit job that did not assassinate me yet (e.g. I got attacked by an unknown unknown weapon per Donald Rumsfeldisms).