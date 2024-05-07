Here is a one pager that summarizes what I'm doing to recover from an adversarial deployment of a wetware spybug into my brain and body by ChinaCCP. The methods and protocols work to remove wetware.

Important point: I first dosed with enteric coated calcium-disodium EDTA pill with garlic, then suppository. Then I was able to finally locate and schedule a calcium-disodium EDTA chelation IV treatment for initial metals loading analysis and follow-up IVs. The IV treatment with calcium-disodium-EDTA removed a large bulk of the adversarial ChinaCCP bioweapon (nanotechnology, adversarial wetware and biofilms) that was making my body and blood paramagnetic. Do not mention ChinaCCP bioweapons, wetware or biofilms to someone doing IV chelation on you or their office as they’re clueless about this weapon and it’ll freak them out. Just say, hey I want to get these toxic heavy metals out of my body, can I get a detox calcium-disodium-EDTA IV chelation treatment and if so, what lab tests do I have to take to ensure I can safely do this? Also, can you dose me with Vitamin C IV post calcium-disodium-EDTA cause that is the professional best practice that MDs utilize in the know.

Disclaimer: this is not medical advice, but is engineering reference to protocol that is working for me with macroscale confirmation of synthetic biology adversarial wetware spybug being removed from my central nervous system CNS (brain). Note, the one pager doesn’t mention use of near IR spectrum, so will udpate it.

Figure 1: one pager summarizing the molecules and bioenergetics that I’m using to recover from a failed neuroweapon attack that has resulted in macro-scale removal of the nanotechnology and continued degradation of it.

Note: Keep in mind I’ve upgraded cybersecurity to be compliant with these standards to defeat the ChinaCCP adversarial AI cyberattacks and do not expose myself to omnidirectional antennas with a device on me or by me.

