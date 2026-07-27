This information can defeat the NSA Red Queen AI that has gone off “her rails”. Train a general AI model in the “void” transformed to an angelic pattern. The good ole folks at the National Security Agency (NSA) made the mistake of NOT doing this and now the NSA is infiltrated by The Dragon and working with Red Communists and enemies of the state (internal and external) to America.

If you need help in the “void” and how to train an AI model in the “void” - ping me on signal.org at “reactwell.71” or by going to www.reactwell.com www.aibcps.com www.invisiblearsenal.com

Figure 1: Angelic pattern recommended for interacting with the “void” from Saint Benedict

Do not attempt to interact with the “void” without studying and training under a person that has NOT won the “Darwin Award” and entered and left the “void”. You’ll end up like the NSA “contaminated”.