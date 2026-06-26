Here is a non-invasively dosed (2) nanotech tag comprised of barium, graphene, silica and trace heavy metals (berylium, aluminum and lanthanum) utilized to tag and track an individual for industrial espionage spying. The tech was non-invasively dosed and can be categorized as a type of Brain Machine Interface BMI. The tech was non-invasively removed through a combined technology deployment available at www.decontamination.ai

Figure 1: (2) nanotechnology removed non-invasively from left side of head and ear comprised of biological and nanotech, namely barium, graphene, silica and metals. The black material is barium ferrite, magnetic. The nanotech was removed with a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit that has (4) rotating neodymium magnets.

Figure 2: The removed industrial spy (2) nanotech circuit assembly fragment. Removed non-invasively. Note the black barium ferrite on the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit.

How does industrial espionage (2) nanotechnology trackers and cellular data-in-the-flow intercept technology work dosed inside of a human person?

The nanotech (2: pillar in the “invisible arsenal”) is dosed via “drug tech” into various supply chains such as pharma, food, liquids The nanotech has a root circuit chipset in it made of gold, graphene and silica that communicates with a transmitter system via spectra tech (4: pillar in the “invisible arsenal”) that then receives instructions to self-assemble at the nanoscale, thereby building-out a non-invasively dosed circuit that then enables further assembly and build-out within the human body over-time, based upon mass input into the human body (air, liquids, food). The (4) spectra tech can be non-quantum or quantum communication based and only requires a “key-signal” to link-up to a global transmitter/receiver (transducer) or local transmitter/receiver (transducer), once the “key-signal” handshake is established, requires iteration to synchronize (e.g. establishing coherency in the quantum spectra tech use case) then the uplink and handshake is established for further (2) nanotech self-assembly on a programmed intelligent basis.

The technology frameworks for niBMI are IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communciations based and the original work was done at DARPA via Ns3 Program, but now many groups globally have this technology and the world is under 5th generation cognitive warfare attack in WW3 due to self-replicating nanotechnology and contamination. It is easier to remove the niBMI tech via “field coherent disruptive fields” from working experience at www.decontamination.ai a project by Reactwell, a DoD/DoW and DoE prime that was attacked via an enemy of the state IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications system integrated within (1) implant tech parasites seen and unseen as described below:

Figure 3: (1) implant technology that has (2) nanotech integrated into it that enables asymmetric neurostrike of Ns3 DARPA Intelligence Community IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications for industrial espionage and conversion terrorism use cases. Learn more at www.invisiblearsenal.com