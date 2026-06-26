I’ve figured out how to hack metamaterial cloaking technology utilized by militaries, bringing the unseen into the seen. The technology is for sale by Reactwell and will not be disclosed in detail, but I have working prototypes and can build portable units for use on-body for soldiers and key people that don’t like cloaked people getting into their business or behind their lines. Email help@reactwell.com for license information and then to get access to cloak-countermeasure technology, working at prototype scale in the field.

Figure 1: The scientist and engineer that independently hacked all military and intelligence community meta-material cloaking technology to bring the unseen into the seen visible light spectra

Here is a breadcrumb on how Reactwell’s tech actually works, but does not give the full information. You can contact Reactwell at help@reactwell.com to license the cloak defeating technology and then get access to purchase the products. Cloaking tech is tip-of-the-spear, but defeated with the working prototype work of Reactwel that ran into this while dealing with decontamination. In other words the intent was not to hack cloaking tech, but to decontaminate from magnetic nanotech, pillar 2 in the invisiblearsenal.com

“transmit a spiked pulse at known metals in the air that get onto a meta-material cloak or are part of the meta-material cloak construction... that then energizes the cloak and lets' it be visible to all via photon emission in the visible light spectra....” -Brandon Iglesias

The copper, silver, gold and bismuth lining is that a very valuable cloaking countermeasure has been field tested via prototype NOT subject to any federal funding restrictions of America as the work was done independent with money made form hacking enemies of the state (e.g. enemies of America from within and external).