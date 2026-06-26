I was just informed that an independent scientist collaborator in America had an untimely death (e.g. got assassinated with nanotech (2)). I have notified FBI.

This is the second collaborator that has had an untimely death after publishing and working on information to counterstrike The Dragon working through Red Communist China CCP PLA MSS. The first was Robert McCreight, retired Army Intelligence at National Defense University NDU, where I had started to build a civilian database on covert “Neurostrike” attacks through use of the “invisible arsenal” (1) implant tech (2) nano tech (3) drug tech (4) spectra tech and the (5th) lesser known ancient spirit tech.

This publication here is listed in the clear and for free as the collaborator website may go offline, I’ve indexed the website through the wayback machine to have a log of the collaborator’s work on the internet record.

I have requested the FBI to validate/verify the information I was given regarding the collaborator.

https://www.unhackable-animal.com/book

This Brandon Iglesias. Saw your note regarding David Nixon, sorry to hear that, he has a pharma target on him and it may be a digital twin that you were interacting with... hard to tell unless in person and no AI contamination in the data-flow or data-in-the-flow these days.

6:35 PM

ah, right. Yes. The interaction was on Signal and he chickened out of an in person Zoom. Thanks.

8:38 PM

You got “played” by Zoom. Zoom is Red Communist China owned and their R&D team is in mainland China. Zoom is how David and everyone on the calls got hacked if you were using the regular zoom platform that China’s AI messes with people on. Immediately uninstall zoom and never use it again, it is that horrid evil of a software platform, as Red Communist China CCP PLA MSS uses it to build “digital twins” over everyone in the world that utilizes “zoom”. If we are to work together, it can’t be with zoom. Even U.S. Army and Duke University got hacked by Zoom, that’s how nefarious Red Communist China, The Dragon is.

9:13 PM

Mon, Jun 15

I do know its owned by China. Everyone got sucked in during CV. David would never find another platform even though we wanted him to. I thought he was just lazy. I will delete the App on my computer and phone. Thanks for this.

2:24 AM

You are most welcome.

7:26 AM

4:08 PM

does that all fit inside something? Where do the wire connectors go? to a battery source of some kind?

is the star tetrahedron made out of a crystal as well? or is it just the shape that’s important?

Would you like one of my books in exchange? I won’t have more until the first week of July but I can send you one if you like.

7:59 PM

Cool, would be interested in learning more. No, what I will ship you is smaller and easier to work with, that is just a prototype that works! :)

8:19 PM

👍

Plugs into standard 110 Volt.ac outlet

8:19 PM

👍

Specific materials, I did a brief on it today.

8:26 PM

I’m subscribed to you, so I will check it out, thanks.

My book is the Micronauts Book, Nano Nano: Microscopy Investigations, the anthology of 344 optical microscopy images of assembled syn bio and nanotech from Dr. Nixon’s group. It is heavy on the photos, with some brief articles.

https://www.unhackable-animal.com/book

11:47 PM

Tue, Jun 16

thank you, were you able to log any nanotech IDs (e.g. mac address written into every person) via the synthetic biology? Here is how to test it, most likely will require flow microscopy equipment (flow cytometer) with an AI and machien vision to get the samples then spectra “cognitive radio” to confirm read of the samples via a minimum number of samples to then hack the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications (4) spectra tech protocol handshakes. Star: place some of these crystals: mesogens, quantum dots, etc. in a controlled vial non-borosilicate glass (utilize valor glass) by a point of sale machine, one point of sale machine with new credit card and debit card terminal and tap terminal from China and one NOT from China linked banking system and then check the IEEE 1906.1 nano... Read more

10:10 AM

AIBCPS 236 | How to Hack IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications (4) spectra technology protocol stacks

It is a fact that IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications utilizes (2) nanotechnology to complete wireless handshakes and track people illegally, violating all privacy rights for big tech.

electrostasis.substack.com

Jun 16, 2026

FYI, you may want to consider playing music at your location with the soffelgio frequencies all the time https://electrostasis.substack.com/p/aibcps-236-how-to-hack-ieee-19061 2. Alternative Healing FrequenciesIn alternative medicine and spiritual practices, “Solfeggio frequencies” refer to a scale of 9 specific tones believed to impact human consciousness and promote physical and emotional healing. This modern system was popularized in the 1970s and 1990s by researchers linking specific hertz (Hz) values to numerology and the Bible.Each of the nine tones is associated with different metaphysical or bodily benefits:174 Hz: Relieves pain and stress285 Hz: Heals tissues and organs396 Hz: Eliminates fear and guilt417 Hz: Undoing situations and facilitating change528 Hz: “Transformation and m... Read more

10:31 AM

The “invisible arsenal” library of knowledge that gaslights the world.

3:24 PM

Aluminum is the biggest poison in the air, rain and snow making people dumb... it causes ALZ. https://electrostasis.substack.com/p/decontaminationai-135-ice-sleet-and. 1588.45, 79.09, 3.94 Hz are the subharmonics to repel it

5:10 PM

Thanks for all of this, Brandon

8:30 PM

You are most welcome. The data is being hidden either intentional or unintentional due to IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology hackers from China and enemies of the state

Edited8:34 PM

I haven’t experimented with the Mac Addresses yet, besides just scouting in public. I know David Nixon found a bunch in his lab when he was working on the Pfizer shots.

I didn’t know about 1906.1, thanks.

8:51 PM

NP. That is how America got snuck attack as nat sec used obfiscation as security that was then exploited via enemies of the state via lack of information asymmetric attack arbitrage

9:12 PM

Sat, Jun 20

Tensor ring around the active area where (1) implant tech: archon or worm is at does a multidimensional attack and pulls the 6th to 9th dimensional low energy parasites out by attacking them from higher dimensions. Here is the application, it speeds up removal 20x to 30x and actually nails the hard to get to archon and derivatives thereof. This includes the NSA (1) implant tech: worm that killed Robert Duncan

7:38 AM

Sun, Jun 21

Barium ferrite magnetic nanotech removal in a scalar ELF Amyloid destroy field with magnetic vortex skyrmion tech... the barium ferrite nanotech goes into the 4 neodymium magnets and coats the machine and the organic material coats the paper towel and there is NO open wound on skin

10:24 PM

Mon, Jun 22

Confirmed, America under (2) nanotech and (4) spectra tech attack by Red Communist China.... enabled by their dirt cheap chipsets that do wifi, bluetooth and neurotech hacking into America’s Ns3 DARPA... People in metal buildings with China chipseta on smart appliances getting trojan horse when consume pharma and food dosed with pharma from Red Communist China

12:44 PM

Wed, Jun 24

The insects in swamps are now inside of people and have people in IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communication contamination OODA Ns3 DARPA loops ... gives “drain the swamp” a whole new meaning when filtered through “The Invisible Arsenal” contamination lens

10:57 AM

Pharma’s (3) drug tech has been weaponized by enemies of the state to poison people with (1) implant tech dosed via drug tech that dumbs down people (various medical diagnosis that then let pharma sell more pills). Pharma is worse than virus/antivirus software with their (3) drug tech: vaccine to dose people with (1) implant tech and then sell (3) drug tech: pills to the person for life under a false diagnosis by uninformed medical doctors not aware of (1) implant tech. Pharma has “wetware” business model copied from “software” virus/antivirus

11:16 AM

Here is what I have learned with this contamination nanobio circuit reverse engineering. If you are without a smart phone NOT made by a Red Communist China owned manufacturer (or hacked NATO manufacturer) with Bluetooth off... then the local electronics from China (at this site, linked to an assassination) Hisense and HCL electronics are present and they encode all local organisms with nanotech to China system, so that if a person goes without their smart phone and eats food then the new nanotech into the body has food linked with China system and starts to take over the person ... the chipsets from China in metal buildings link all objects within the metal building to China and then a person walks into the metal building from America system and gets data in the flowed through nanotech lin... Read more

2:47 PM

I am now getting an attempted EMF attack for mentioning “field coherent disruptive tech” but am scalar wave shielded so that attack no longer works... the world’s controlling groups do not like people knowing about field coherent disruptive tech that can be broadcast globally to wipe the earth of programed nanotech :) ..

Was on a call and mentioned it ... UK has MI6 spy assets pissed off at nanotech abuses and also MI6 UK got attacked in 2016 when America did in Cuba

10:57 PM

Today

are you ok?

someone messaged that you just had an untimely death, is this true?

Here is the link via youtube.

We were investigating angelic technology to interact with the Elohim … the fallen “The Dragon” via Red Communist China assassinated the collaborator. The Dragon is deceiving humanity and assassinating those seeking to re-connect with the Elohim on earth.