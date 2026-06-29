The issue with “Havana Syndrome” is that it is a “kitchen sink” of bio and nano weapon systems as well as ancient implant tech (parasites seen and unseen).

The go-to decontamination molecule, is ozone for “contamination” found in “Havana Syndrome” and in order to decontaminate the nanotech, one either needs to utilize a system like “INUSpheresisTM” from Switzerland or simply field coherent disrupt the entire human body that dissolves the nanotech and enables removal.

O 3 “Ozone” melts “hydra” based technologies (1) implant tech in the “invisible arsenal”

Lapis Lazuli “with cobalt” destroys “archon” based technologies (1) implant tech in the “invisible arsenal”

colloidal gold results in “field coherent disruptive field effects” that dissolves the (2) nano tech (adversarial)

anti-fibrolytics

local force field with C60 fullerene transmitting barium and aluminum repel frequencies keeps the local environment clean from global contamination on earth and in a diamagnetic anti-oxidant state to counteract the oxidizing effects of the ozone molecular weight modulated in the near-field scalar wave environment.. This is key as the local environment needs to stay diamagnetic and a combined anti-oxidant (c60 fullerene, 180x stronger than vitamin c) and oxidizer (ozone) is equivalent to H2O2 but dosed throughout the entire body in a manner such that the lungs are not impacted, as the body’s cells only take what is needed to repair the cellular machinery compared to the human built (2) nano tech and (3) drug tech that gets over-whelmed and degraded, including the (1) implant tech when the lapis lazui and ozone is utilized to melt the implant tech parasites seen and unseen.

Hydrogenated water into the human body during the sessions further helps to decontaminate and repair the damaged cellular machinery. This is equivalent to Lourdes France healing water. It is water with hydrogen added, naturally occurring at the Lourdes France site with minerals. [1]

Liposomal vitamin c in the body, 3,000 mg pre-session, 3,000 mg during session and 3,000 mg post session. One session per day in a fasted state.

Purchase the parasites seen and unseen brief here: https://ebay.io/m/nasINM

Figure 1: (1) implant tech: parasites seen and unseen

Figure 2: Panel of oral surgeons and dentists confirmation of presentation and brief at a retired CIA agent’s restaurant in New Orleans, LA USA on April 7th 2026

Figure 3: Invisible Arsenal (1) Implant Tech in the CLEAR: Archons and Hydra BRAIN parasites

I’ve found that ozone is helpful in decontaminating my body and have prototyped a decontamination tote with an ozone system. However, it doesn’t enable mass transfer throughout the entire body all at once and it can damage the lungs. So, based upon my advanced physics knowledge of the near-field and far-field technologies, fundamental, applied and prototypes with working systems, I’ve tested out a “universal antidote” prototype system to “Havana Syndrome” that integrates many unknown advanced physics technologies with ancient herbs, chelators and zeolites.

Figure 4: Invisible Arsenal website, paid for by Reactwell and complimentary to Decontamination.ai protocols and equipment for decontamination (e.g. removal of “contagion” or as others call it “Havana Syndrome”).

So, I’ll cut to the chase. The secret to clearing out a human body from “contamination” (e.g. contagion) is to modulate the human body in an alkaline state with the molecular weight MW of ozone. The human body cells only take what they need in an intelligent scalar wave field (e.g. quantum information theory QIT applied).

The protocol 20260629.V.11: (paid basis):