Everyone “in the know” knows that field coherent disruptive technologies break the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications population control systems utilized by the world’s controlling groups, nation states and trading blocs of nation states (e.g. smart contracts, smart devices, IPv6, IoB).

Figure 1: 5G is directional “point to point” and 4G, 3G are omnidirectional. The 5G enables modulation and coherence, the 4G and older do not enable significant coherence and modulation as the power levels are too low and diffuse due to omndirectional. If 5G is not able to field cohere with the smart phone and antenna (e.g. person holding the smart phone typically with two hands) then it downgrades to the 4G antenna set as the 5G coherence is spectra disrupted as it is point to point. Having a body full of C60 fullerene and field coherent particles is a passive way to stay independent cognitively and bodily. For those that like Trump POTUS, he’s known for Gold, which indicates the deep state and enemies of the state have a hard time synchronizing with him via their IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology systems as he’s independent and full of gold, literally.

So how does one interact in this world and not be “connected" to the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications and further, how does one verify that they’re biofield has been upgraded to field coherent disrupt your local environment within a diamagnetic force field that transmits clockwise rotation CW far-field spectra to help keep your blood healthy (non-rouleaux)?

colloidal gold nanoparticles field coherent disrupt boron field coherent disrupts, e.g. use of borosilicate glass to store items such that the food and liquid items do not get contaminated. If you have a person with a healthy bifield that is enhanced and they wash their clothes in borax and take a bath with salts and a pinch of borax (e.g. contains boron) then their biofield naturally over time will field coherent disrupt those around them, helping people regain cognitive and bodily freedom if “plugged-into” an IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications system (Boron in Borax is the secret weapon for the Chinese people to defeat the Red Communist China CCP PLA MSS from the inside out). spectra frequencies of the above

First answer is that if your smart phone is on 5G, but you pick it up and it downgrades to 4GLTE, you are actively field coherently disrupting the telecom synchronization (coherency). e.g. your body’s pattern and field emissions (e.g. biofield) are literally field coherently disrupting the coherent national security system or in my case the “intentional contamination nanotech barium ferrite tags from Red Communist China, that tipped me off to something not functioning right, then reverse engineering the unknown tech platform at the time, resulting in me reverse engineering the trillion dollar Ns3 DARPA technetium and competing IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communication knock-off platforms with frameworks, such as Yang by Red Communist China”.

Second answer, if your frontal lobe has a crystal on it (e.g. think royalty) and you are field coherently disruptive at the biofield level, then anyone you interact with (e.g. look at will be reset from the big tech, nat sec or Red Communist China (e.g. enemy of the state) nanotech brainpool.

Third, if you amplify your biofield, provided you are diamagnetic and field coherent disruptive (e.g. independent) through use of a closed loop scalar charger than you will be able to command and control people around you directly, even behind enemy lines. This is how the “nun” pierced Oak Ridge National Laboratory ORNL perimeter security in the 2010s, an FFRDC operated by the Department of Energy DoE in East Tennessee region, by locally disconnecting the security guards with a field coherent disruptive field, to gain access to the prior Manhattan Project nuclear site. After the security event, abject failure of the contracted security company, then ORNL FFRDC changed out security companies…. one failure, with an unknown unknown technology to the current contracted security company (e.g. guys and gals with guns) was defeated by an advanced near-field and far-field technology platform integrated into the human body. So, if the security company isn’t briefed by the USG, but the USG expect the security company to defend against an unknown unknown threat to the security company, but an KNOWN threat to the USG and the security company loses a contract to defend FFRDC ORNL, who is to blame? The Intelligence Community IC of USG.

Given the fact that the Department of War DoW is moving forward with countermeasures to Havana Syndrome as their soldiers are dying and being impaired and being attacked (new attacks), but the IC is doing nothing, indicates a “clouded eye” IC in America (e.g. pierced Intelligence Community IC and/or enemies of the state internal). [1]

Havana Syndrome is “the kitchen sink”:

implant tech nano tech (from bugs spread contamination, intentional magnetic nanotech poisoning with barium ferrite, a $20 order can pierce 100s of people linked to Ns3 DARPA via slow-kill, this is preferred low cost asymmetric neurostrike weapon utilized by enemies of the state)

drug tech (results in botched genomics, biofilms) spectra tech ancient spirit tech (enter low frequency pierced biofields of human beings with high resistance)

List of References:

[1] https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cr7xyl78vnko