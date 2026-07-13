This week in the “Invisible Arsenal”, we have a U.S. Senator that just “died suddenly” of an “aortic dissection”. Now to be clear, this was an “assassination” not a health issue that was “lingering” for years. An Aortic Dissection can be accomplished with (2) nano tech and (4) spectra tech (CCW) to shred & plug aortic valves and linings to result in high blood pressure due to flow restriction.

Figure 1: Magnetic nanotech, the 2nd pillar of the www.invisiblearsenal.com TEM image of a maghemite magnetic nanoparticle cluster with silica shell. [2]

Enemies of the state prefer magnetic nanotech, which is a thrombic agent, ligand coated lipid nanoparticle payloaded to attach to specific organs and linings in the cardiovascular system.

Ingredients utilized for assassination of U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham:

(2) nano tech pillar from the invisible arsenal:

a. magnetic nanotech that results in clotting by attracting the iron bound to the porphyrin grouping in red blood vessels that then shreds, clogs and increases blood pressure

(4) spectra tech pillar from the invisible arsenal:

a. counter clockwise spin far-field EMF to clot blood

b. subharmonic at a key-signal frequency to reconfigure a complex molecule to go from free flowing to rigid to shear and shred (combination of nano + spectra) c. electronic warfare EW biological weapon BW infolded information that modulated his body or a nanotech agent dosed to clog, clot, increase blood pressure and covert assassinate

List of References:

[1] https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/07/12/lindsey-graham-longtime-south-carolina-senator-dies-71/

[2]https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Maghemite_silica_nanoparticle_cluster.jpg