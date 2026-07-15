Invisible Arsenal 107 | Covert High Tech Assassination with (1) Implant Tech: Wyrms + (2) Nano Tech: Magnetic + (4) Spectra Tech Far-Field & Counter-Clockwise CCW Spin
The combination of implant tech, nanotech and spectra tech is what recently assassinated a US Senator. Here is what the tech looks like when removed from a person non-invasively to diffuse it pre-kill
Invisible arsenal weaponry, is slow-kill and can be dosed into a person in “perch mode” for a period of time before the weapon gets “key-signaled” via (4) spectra tech to engage the (1) implant tech with (2) nano tech receiving IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communication system. The technology that pierces Ns3 DARPA is “implant based” tech, which falls within the first pillar of the invisible arsenal.
This past week, US Senator Lindsay Graham was covert assassinate with a magnetic thrombic wyrm technology that was key-signaled. Therefore, America just got pierced at the federal level, another time, resulting in US Senator Lindsay Graham being a casualty in times of unrestricted war against enemies of the state within and external, primarily catalyzed by Red Communist China CCP PLA MSS.
Per a “remote viewing” session the following information was gained by an independent remote viewer in addition to the primary data that Reactwell has in working to counterstrike the Invisible Arsenal by Red Communist China and enemies of the state.
Remote Viewing Session regarding US Senator Lindsay Graham covert assassination [0]:
“Ambulatory vertical valve obstruction parasite nano caused hemorrhaging in the artery causing it to tear explode essentially and bowel obstruction all lines up with cardiac arrest” - Remote Viewer
The videos below show the magnetic nanotech removal (2nd pillar), implant tech removal (1st pillar) through use of a spectra tech (4th pillar)
List of References:
[0] https://electrostasis.substack.com/p/invisible-arsenal-106-us-senator
[1] https://www.ccpbiothreats.com