Invisible arsenal weaponry, is slow-kill and can be dosed into a person in “perch mode” for a period of time before the weapon gets “key-signaled” via (4) spectra tech to engage the (1) implant tech with (2) nano tech receiving IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communication system. The technology that pierces Ns3 DARPA is “implant based” tech, which falls within the first pillar of the invisible arsenal.

This past week, US Senator Lindsay Graham was covert assassinate with a magnetic thrombic wyrm technology that was key-signaled. Therefore, America just got pierced at the federal level, another time, resulting in US Senator Lindsay Graham being a casualty in times of unrestricted war against enemies of the state within and external, primarily catalyzed by Red Communist China CCP PLA MSS.

Per a “remote viewing” session the following information was gained by an independent remote viewer in addition to the primary data that Reactwell has in working to counterstrike the Invisible Arsenal by Red Communist China and enemies of the state.

Remote Viewing Session regarding US Senator Lindsay Graham covert assassination [0]:

“Ambulatory vertical valve obstruction parasite nano caused hemorrhaging in the artery causing it to tear explode essentially and bowel obstruction all lines up with cardiac arrest” - Remote Viewer

Figure 1: Magnetic nanotech, 2nd pillar in the invisible arsenal, receives EMF far-field and acts as radar absorbing material that then clogs and clots the interstitial fluid flow, blood flow and lymph drainage. EMF sensitive people have radar absorbing materials in them, either the 1st, 2nd and 3rd pillar or a combination of them that then receive the 4th pillar spectra tech signals.

Figure 2: Implant Tech (1st pillar in the invisible arsenal) wrym removed that integrates into the vagus nerve, mouth and head. [1]

Figure 3: Implant tech feeding tendrils in mouth that grow the parasite

Figure 4: implant tech tendrils different perspective. NO those aren’t cavities, they’re graphene and technetium wires from Ns3 DARPA system that I was connected to before the Ns3 DARPA tech got hacked by Red Communist China (1) implant tech + (2) nano tech + (3) drug tech + (4) spectra tech + (5) ancient spirit tech (due to significant damage to my biofield at quantum level), to be clear, over.

The videos below show the magnetic nanotech removal (2nd pillar), implant tech removal (1st pillar) through use of a spectra tech (4th pillar)

List of References:

[0] https://electrostasis.substack.com/p/invisible-arsenal-106-us-senator

[1] https://www.ccpbiothreats.com