In helping a private client out, that was hacked by enemy of the state IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology from Red Communist China, I helped the person get back to living a normal life by hard-wiring their computer, placing a PfSense (Austin, TX USA) hardware security appliance and a Asus Taiwan (e.g. the real Chinese leadership state) router. I then pulled the bluetooth and wifi chipset from a mil-spec computer system.

This combined hardwired approach, and pulling of the integrated bluetooth and wifi chipset along with removal of Apple smart phone (hacked by Red Communist China enemies of the state at the hardware and IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications level that enables bluetooth data-in-the-flow, hardware cloning and wetware cloning), e.g. why Berkshire Hathaway unloaded 50% of their shares in Apple years ago, now Apple is trying to buy RAM from Blacklisted Red Communist China Memory Manufacturers in direct violation of American National Security, stopped the data-in-the-flow attacks at the hardware level. Continued decontamination is required by the person and location through www.decontamination.ai services.

Figure 1: Cybersecurity | Confirmation that pulling the Bluetooth and WiFi Chip stopped the IEEE 1906.1 hacking at the O/S and Firmware Level. [0,1,2,3,4,5]



Microsoft O/S not able to lock computer when user away as it requires the bluetooth wireless chipset (removable on the all in one HP) for local scanning. Dynamic Lock = Smart Lock (e.g. “Smart” = IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications via hardware and nanotech “wetware” licensed Ns3 DARPA nanotech).

List of References:

[0] https://www.ccpbiothreats.com

[1] https://www.reactwell.com

[2] https://www.aibcps.com

[3] https://www.decontamination.ai

[4] https://www.invisiblearsenal.com



