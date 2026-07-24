In reverse engineering the magnetic field interactions associated with the poison I was dosed within 2022 and helping others being covertly poisoned by enemies of the state, I’ve ran across a lesser known class of materials called Transitional Ferrofluids (TF) that when “activated” via a serpentine Tesla based scalar wave coil with IEEE 1906.1 nanotech particles linked to a spectral transmission system and Artificial Intelligence AI backend enable a TX/RX based system with the non-invasively dosed TF healthcare tech (dual-use).

People I have been helping, report that when they post or interact with people that are vocal and against Red Communist China that they are having thrombic and circulatory issues associated with blood clots and heart attacks.

Therefore, I’ve zero’d in on this class of materials with the help of others globally that are being covertly attacked and degraded by enemies of the state, either direct from Red Communist China or proxies funded by Red Communist China and tech enabled.

Liquid Metal Composites utilize the TF and IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications and pierce Ns3 DARPA technetium based national security system utilized by the Intelligence Community IC and Military. The TF is a more advanced platform than the NIH reference on “Iron Oxide Nanoparticles for Magnetically-Guided and Magnetically-Responsive Drug Delivery”. [2]

Figure 1: Dual-use TF goes over synthesize, utilizing ultrasonic over a scalar wave Tesla serpentine pickup coil and demonstrates integration within the human body to grow into it from the inside out (non-invasively). The materials can be designed to SPIKE and degrade a person’s biological tissues when subjected to specific magnetic fields and frequencies. [1]

TF without IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology, demonstrating the spiking behavior when subjected to a magnetic field:

Figure 2: TF spiking when subjected to magnetic field

Figure 3: TF spiking when subjected to a magnetic field. This type of TF when integrated with an IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications system and an AI is what causes “heart attacks” and aortic rips and tears that recently covert assassinated U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

List of References:

[1] https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12598-025-03335-6

[2] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4425068/