Here is the enabling technology that lets anyone reverse engineer a quantum communication system, if they get tagged and put in the Observe Orient Decide and Act OODA loop.

Step 1: field coherent disrupt, the fourth pillar of the “invisible arsenal” via materials science jamming (e.g. 2nd pillar of the “invisible arsenal”) of the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications circuitry at the nanoscale.

Step 2: island and control for all spectral, vibrational and coherent synchronization vectors (including the act of thought, as the CCP tech integrates into human consciousness via ancient implant tech modified. Implant tech is the first pillar of the “invisible arsenal”

Step 3: introduce a field coherent synchronization variable, e.g. audio, vibration, spectrum: magnetic, EMF, and test for synchronization spectral analysis internal and external to the biofield. Logging the changes in the biofield and brain identify “state” changes when the nanobiotech tags and circuitry gets engaged.

Repeating Steps 1-3 enables reverse engineering of UNKNOWN UNKNOWN “enemy of the state” quantum mesogens that pierce Ns3 DARPA.