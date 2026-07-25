FBI America has shut down indirectly the hardware (conventional) ATM SWIFT to Enemy of the State crypto conversion terminals as listed here in 2025-2026 [1], but those hardware kiosks bought CCP PLA MSS time to build-out their Web 3.0 IPv6 IoB data exfiltration and telecom data-in-the-flow edge networks to further the asymmetric attack on America with IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology, a technology domain that majority of Americans have technical debt on. Average Americans understand kiosks using crypto, but not IPv6 IoB Web 3.0 architecture enabled by quantum nanobiochem, which is the toolset of choice to further attacks on America, specifically the magnetic nanotechnology transition ferrofluids that grow inside of an American are do data relays for TX/RX persistent state distributed ledger data-in-the-flow with contaminated Americans.

Figure 1: Illustration by Brandon Iglesias on how Red Communist China is utilizing their “invisible arsenal” (1) implant tech + (2) nano tech + (3) drug tech + (4) spectral tech to siphon data and money from America into CCP linked BRICs system. This is the largest ongoing global crime via quantum interrupts at IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology level in the human body. [2]

Instead of computer hardware, CCP is utilizing wetware within the sovereign human body to asymmetrically attack America now. As referenced here:

Identity Matrix

List of References:

[1] https://www.icij.org/investigations/coin-laundry/crypto-atm-operator-bitcoin-depot-files-for-bankruptcy/

[2] https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Money_flower.png