Here is what a passive diamagnetic field coherent passive transmitter (TX) looks like that dissolves IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications by establishing field coherency disruption via the boron in the borosilicate glass beads, powered by a diamagnetic copper wire with a tesla pickup coil and a transmitter antenna. The spheres of copper amplify the field coherent disruption at each stage of the borosilicate glass beads.

That’s all it takes to defeat IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications that big tech utilizes, as well as nation states that originally licensed the technology from Ns3 DARPA.

If you amplify this material, then you can dissolve any nanotech circuitry as it is physics based passive… in otherwords if you have nanotech tags in your God given body that you did NOT consent to then this will dissolve them over time on a passive basis if you fast and dose with chelators. You can also isolate and island a region with the field coherent disruptive technology if the TX is focused either directionally or omndirectionaly to island an enemy of the state asset.

Since NSA is contaminated by enemy of the state nanotech and the USG is an abject failure in stopping (preventative, had to be reactive) neurostrike weapon systems that utilize nanotech IEEE 1906.1 cellular uplinks, this is simply another tool in the “invisible arsenal” to counterstrike industrial espionage tags.

You can thank the angels for keeping me alive long enough to message this information in the public eye with the specific Intelligence Community IC and MIL verbiage so that people understand how to deal with the 2nd pillar of the “invisible arsenal” nanotech when they get tagged like a deer and hunted by enemies of the state internal and external.

Figure 1: Field Coherent Diamagnetic Passive Transmitter utilizing Boron amplified passively with a Tesla Pickup Coil and staged spheres for passive amplification via spherical force field. Yes, this is ancient passive “field coherent” disruptive technology that is very very advanced and most people think it is just jewelry, when in fact it obviates a trillion dollar passive national security system that the NSA built out, then got contaminated by enemies of the state internal and external and now the information is in the clear so people can ensure they have a “clear eye” and decontaminate then reconnect to a transmitter system of their own choice. I choose the angelics pattern.

How to tell if this is working, people don’t like wearing it that have the IEEE 1906.1 nanotech in them as it decoheres them and the locally dosed nanotech works to reconnect the person back to the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications AI servers (central and distributed ledger IoB IPv6 Web 3.0 neurotechnology, bluetooth based for the people NOT in technical debt on earth).