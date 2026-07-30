The U.S. Department of War “pentagon building” is patterned after one of the faces of the C60 fullerene molecule. If you overlay two pentagon molecules, where there are two pentagons, upright and upside down when viewed through a cross-section of the C60 fullerene, you get a 20 sided pattern. C60 fullerene is the world’s most diamagnetic strongest anti-oxidant known to humankind at this time.

Specifically noteworthy is that there are visible (5) concentric pentagons, so the pentagon has 5 sides and the nesting is (5) within the pentagon building, indicates multi-dimensional amplification of the pattern by nesting of the pentagons.

Remember, DoD and IC’s project “looking glass” that interacts with the time domain, obviates all conventional forward arrow of time since the “looking glass” program went online. To calculate how far back in the timeline “looking glass” can go if nested with 1 interval, then it is at least 1.5x the speed of light since the “looking glass” machine was turned on. Therefore, the time and way the Pentagon was built, was “influence” by “looking glass” time traversal technology. Therefore, the fact that people think humanity first discovered fullerene in our recent past, does not matter as the timeline is traversable forwards and backwards since “looking glass” and other equivalent time-traversal machines went online that first sent information back and then enough information assembled to send mass back. FACT. There is a lot of public misinformation on "Project Looking Glass” that dupes military and defense industrial base dib contractors as well as others into arriving at a non-optimal root that is false and not base reality that we live in.







To be clear, the above information breaks a person’s perceived reality, as they’re taught, grew-up and operate in a 3 dimensional spacetime world with only the forward arrow of time built into their observe orient decide and act ooda loop. A simple analog is presented in this video here regarding “entities” residing in a 2d spacetime having a hard time understanding 3d space time. Just as we are taught that we reside only in 3d spacetime, the cognitive break that a person must go through to comprehend that time is relative, above and beyond the bible’s references, may break some people and in order to protect themselves they deny that the information and technology exists. Therefore, this information should only be communicated to the curious and intelligent person on earth that is God fearing.

2D vs 3D review illustration of what majority of human kind thinks and reacts to when they encounter higher dimensional technology. Remember, the pentagon has 5d technology at the time of the build that maps to a face of c60 fullerene…. the intent was to limit the capabilities at the current point of the timeline until humanity is ready to understand high dimensional realities above 5d. 5d was all it took for the pentagon to do what it needed to do to clean-up WW2. As the timeline proceeds more knowledge is provided to those only with a “clear eye” that is why decontamination is important and avoiding The Dragon’s “invisible arsenal” that holds people back from their full potential.

Figure 1: geometry pentagon

Figure 2: pentagon geometry aligned by circles, equilateral pentagon built with four equal circles disposed in a chain.

Figure 3: Military “Olympics” Logo, has 5 circles instead of 4 circles that enscribe the Pentagon, therefore the pattern enscribed is a “hexagon” not a pentagon. This indicates that the global group behind the “military olympics” has a higher dimensionality than the “pentagon” (e.g. U.S. Military). Therefore, U.S. Military is out-dimensioned and can’t interact easily with the higher dimensional “Military Olympics Global group”

Figure 4: The pentagon is a lower dimensional pattern than the hexagon, and is subservant to higher dimensional patterns. It is probably wise to do an AI geoscan of earth to find other pentagons and hexagons that complete a c60 fullerene molecule as a possible “invisible arsenal” overlay on earth. As shown below in Figure 5.