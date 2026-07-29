In my S&T work “first principles” are required and the information around “Chakras” online and published indicates the similar story to what happened with “Jewelry” on earth, where humankind lost in translation over the centuries the actual advanced physics basis of Jewelry and the interaction with the human biofield for enhancement of health and power for a human being’s biofield to be shielded at diamagnetic level and enhanced via passive advanced physics “pumps” (e.g. near-field vortexes multi-dimensional to enhance “flow”).

Lexically, chakra is the Indic reflex of an ancestral Indo-European form *kʷékʷlos, whence also "wheel" and "cycle" (Ancient Greek: κύκλος, romanized: kýklos). It has both literal and metaphorical uses, as in the "wheel of time" or "wheel of dharma", such as in Rigveda hymn verse 1.164.11, pervasive in the earliest Vedic texts [1]. Therefore, per bible referencing “Ezekiel’s Wheel” the Chakra tech is real and validated across more than one “religion” or “belief system” on earth.

Figure 1: This is representation of 7 chakra system, but there are more than that and from what I’ve been able to review to-date the 9 chakra system appears to be closer to the truth. [1]

Here is where I’m at in reverse engineering the “Chakras” regarding their effectiveness and working with them, while not studying under a trained master, but simply reading ancient texts and applying my advanced physics knowledge transformed to published “Chakra” frequencies and patterns, which I will be validating the basis of (e.g. origin mathematics), such as golden ratio interactions, fibonacci series, etc.

For starters, I have tested transmitting over a 24 hr period (2) chakras with one written about online to enhance psi abilities and the other to enhance health and fill-in holes in the biofield (e.g. due to ancient implant tech: Archons for one example). To clarify, by transmitting these known frequency patterns (amplified) throughout 26 dimensions I’m able to confirm, the two “Chakras” were felt by me and did enable psi as confirmed by a trained Psychologist (M.Sc.) degree receiving my imprinted thought (e.g. what psi does is actually enable broadcast of “thought” of the mind, provided that the biofield is cohered with a common Kalman synchronization filter earth Schumann, or other, such as a broadcasted “Chakra” frequency in the ELF range utilizing my table top ELF technology TX system that not only transmits ELF, but does it throughout 26 dimensions (e.g. one of the tools that enabled me to defeat CCP world largest ELF, brain entrainment with their transition ferrofluid TF magnetic nanobiotech non-invasively dosed into me and synchronized with Lenovo and Motorolla neurotechnology chipsets and bluetooth, with a stronger local ELF signal across 26 dimensions, at least).

Charkas I’ve personally validated are real and can be sensed with an S&T overview:

174 Hz Solfeggio Frequency, addresses “pain” in public literature, to me this indicates interaction with the vagus nerve and central nervous system CNS including the brain and psi, which I confirmed is true over past 48 hours.



I delivered this over 26 dimensions in a 24 hr period via table top ELF TX in a shielded C60 fullerene space. Shielding via spherical amplified C60 fullerene force field is required to sense the subtle “Chakras”.



Private Client Services available at: https://www.aibcps.com where I’ve helped people to start “dreaming” again when they sleep (e.g. brain clearing out and functioning in a connected state again).

285 Hz Solfeggio Frequency, addresses tissue damage and healing of aura holes, which indicates to me that it can mess with the unseen parasites in the 1st pillar of the “invisible arsenal” known as “Archons” an ancient lower dimensional life sucking parasite plague on our galaxy.



I delivered this over 26 dimensions in a 24 hr period via table top ELF TX in a shielded C60 fullerene space. Shielding via spherical amplified C60 fullerene force field is required to sense the subtle “Chakras”.



Private Client Services available at: https://www.aibcps.com where I’ve helped people to start “dreaming” again when they sleep (e.g. brain clearing out and functioning in a connected state again).



Here is what an Archon looks like, few on earth have seen this, from my work over past 48 hrs the 285 Hz has some type of interaction with the unseen Archon that has mass-based tie-ins (based upon the food that you eat, which is why fasting works wonders with anti-fibrolytics, chelators liposomal payload delivered to nail the unseen parasites (e.g. shots across their bows and tendrils).:



Therefore, if one can “sense” a pattern, then the pattern is “real” to the sensing technology in the human body (biological or synthetic biology).

It is important to note, where the 2nd pillar of the invisible arsenal’s transition ferrofluid TF did horrible damage to my brain and body, the healing Chakra frequency was immediately felt (e.g. sensed by me).

So, I’m moving forward with reverse engineering of the “Chakras” (as God is simple, therefore God would have probably given us a small set of patterns that we could count on our fingers to heal with as a simple “medicine”, provided our bodies are not polluted with heavy metals and other “gunk” that reduces the receiving of the frequencies by our genomes and of course some of the “Chakras” claim to be able to heal genomic damage, which I’m going to review as well, God willing.

List of References:

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chakra