The vendor thinks their phone is malfunctioning, when in actuality, it is way more complex and involves IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications “contamination” on their end disrupting Ns3 DARPA national security technology stack.

“or something is the correct basis”

Figure 1: Example of what IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications data-in-the-flow at user account level on ebay looks like “contamination, cybernetic" on a person’s smart phone.

Just so everyone understands technology stack behind these machine garbled cybernetic communications via automated “digital twins, here is a reference to the technology below by my contact that was assassinated in 2024 by enemies of the state.