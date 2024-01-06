DISCLAIMER: This is not medical advice, this is a photoelectrochemical engineer with biochemical background doing self R&D to heal from a failed neuroweapon attack in 2022. Further, this publication is a work in progress (wip) regarding content and validation of hypothesis to further enhance molecular jackhammer action based upon my personal R&D and expertise, further adding to humankind’s knowledge base and prior researcher publications.

In 2023, after researching treatments for directed energy weapon recovery and the damage that it can do when it penetrates the human brain matter I found methylene blue that basically installs a pipeline bypass around several electron complexes to keep the brain working even when damaged so it can rebuild neural pathways and bypass damaged tissue. I then learned about the ability of near infared light NIR to penetrate deeply into the tissues and into the brain. Then I learned that methylene blue can penetrate the blood brain barrier bbb and enter the brain regions not normally accessible (e.g. the regions damaged by a directed energy weapon attack).