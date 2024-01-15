Neurohacking 420: Wireshark Deep Packet Inspection of Contaminated AI BCPS in a Person
In Neurohacking 419 we explored the SSID broadcast set of wireless networks access points WAPs from a contaminated person with mesogens. What do the packets look like if you can connect to the person?
Okay, here goes, most likely the world’s first public disclosure of ChinaCCP Neurostrike mesogen, graphenes and self-replicating nanotechnology from a contaminated person, such that the contaminated mesogens were able to be connected to through a LINUX/UNIX laptop and then wireshark packet inspection was able to be done to find out where the malformed m…