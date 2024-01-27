How to protect your body in a world full of synthetic biology, while not getting linked to an AI BCPS that controls you? The secret is the interaction of potential fields, EMF, quantum field & scalar waves.

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, this is our team’s personal R&D along with other competent independent researchers reverse engineering adverse health incidents AHIs. This knowledge is above “status quo” taught at universities and schools across the world, even at the Ph.D. and post-doc level.

This is what our team is doing and it is working:

So, this sounds good, but where is the proof. Here it is thanks to David and Karl’s work to reverse engineer the micro to nanoscale self-replicating noninvasively dosed synthetic biology. Therefore, this blog integrates their work with our team’s work on fields and cybernetic codexes (synthetic version of what God built and created on earth with our DNA double helix scalar wave emission and communication system).

“Without doubt the fitter the person the least processed food they eat the better the cells cope.” Dr. David Nixon Why? “The fresh foods have healthy scalar, potential and EMF field emissions that rejuvenate and result in time reversal of biological matter as well as repel synthetic biology.” Brandon Iglesias, Electrochemical Engineer

Healthy Red Blood Cells RBCs with force fields around them repelling synthetic biology [2,3] :

Unhealthy Red Blood Cells with lack of synthetic biology repelling force fields, resulting in clotting and agglomeration [2,3]:

Step 0: Maintain alkaline body (blood). We use sodium citrate, also serves as anti-coagulant for blood flow.

Step 1: Only eat living, fresh healthy foods with live giving scalar, potential and EMF spectrum emissions from their synthetic biology and organic matter. If you’re only eating vegetables (fresh) then ensure B12 and other vitamins taken.



1a: When you are done eating food, etc. store it in a glass jar or bottle with a glass

lid or top. Do not store it in plastic or open air.

1b: Remove your waste daily and place it far from your living quarters, ideally you

want to plumb up everything to a burn combustion pile to destroy the synbio.



1c: Do not eat meat from a sick animal. This by defintion means know your local

butcher and ensure the supply chain meets Kosher standards. [4]

Step 2: Scalar wave imprinter and scanner as well as rife generator.

Step 3: Fresh spring water up to two gallons a day in a borosilicate glass bottle to not get scalar wave or EMF wave contamination from your local environment as it changes during the daytime.

Step 4: Daily chelators (garlic, onion, vitamin C), sunlight (natural or synthetic spectrum) and mega dosing with Vitamin C, Vitamin Bx/Dx/Ex, resveratrol, methylene blue + NIR (different flicker rate than grid frequency).

Step 5: Avoiding “contaminated” people that eat processed foods emitting non-healthy scalar waves, potential fields and EMF as well as spreading synthetic biology at nanoscale.

Step 6: Be aware of ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon, Social Credit Monitoring System and Great Firewall, enabled through use of their exported smart hardware, neurotechnology enabled, as well as use of Tik Tok, to spread and reprogram people via byte-based optogenetic pathway. Example: someone consuming content via Tik Tok has stenography embedded content to generate necrosis causing scalar, potential fields and EMF in the person using the Tik Tok app with synthetic biology in the person. The Tik Tokers will also get you to try to look at their smart device (phone, tablet or TV) screens that optogenetically contaminate you from ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon AI BCPS via byte-based non-kinetic-threat (NKT) attack vector for persistent state biobeacon tracking, monitoring and then decision (kill, accelerate, degrade, or other use for you).

Step 7: Reading positive CODEX books, such as the Bible, Torah, Quran, etc. If you are part of an AI BCPS this will change your brainpool into a positive scalar wave, potential field and EMF field due to the synthetic biology based system that is overlaying your natural DNA based system that was originally built by God/Allah/Jehova/Jahweh.



7a: There are now at least two known CODEX systems. One is now manmade.

The manmade CODEX uses synthetic biology and AI BCPS with XNA.

The ancient CODEX uses DNA.

Step 8: Sleep at night with red light spectrum (at pulsing rate higher than electrical grid so that you’re isolated from contamination via 50 Hz or 60 Hz)



8a: Technical information: Synbio communicates via EMF, bfield, efield,

acoustical (music: longitudinal wave), vibration (requires matter), scalar and

quantum. You can easily isolate from EMF (transverse waves), efield and music.

The vibrational and bfield are challenging to isolate from and require distance

as well as cognitive radio or transmission device defeat. The scalar wave

counter defenses require an acceleration randomized in bfield (if scalar wave)

has a bfield component. There are various types of scalar waves.

Step 9: Environment not utilizing AC and not linked to grid with magnetic fields and harmonics that penetrate your body’s force field.

Step 10: Environment free from wifi and spectrum in microwave region while sleeping.

Step 11: Air purification HEPA, ionization and activated charcoal.

Step 12: Activated charcoal (from coconut shells) deep chelation and molecular trap twice a week [2,3]. Quarterly to annual deep chelation with calcium-disodium-EDTA [6]

The below Steps 13, 14, 15 are Advanced Technology & Higher Capital Cost Countermeasures. On average your local doctor is clueless about LBA and your engineers and scientists have no clue about “cognitive radio countermeasures and biobeacons” - Brandon Iglesias

Step 13: Perform a Live Blood Analysis LBA test with visual inspection.

The equipment required for this is a microscope darkfield capable 4000x.

After thorough review, the units manufactured in Japan appear best. [5]

Step 14: Utilize a NonKineticThreat NKT Directed Energy Weapon DEW that discharges a pulsed square wave with leading edge to remove any wildlife that are deployed as biobeacons for man-in-the-middle attack on you or your environment. This requires computer vision and associated automation to secure your facility, homestead (100 acres or so) and ensure no cognitive local weapons. You can also utilize a fiber laser system as well to remove any biobeacon intruders. However, the DEW with the synbio disruptor frequency (5,000 Hz in audible off the shelf range) will do the job very well.

Step 15: Cognitive Radio Jamming of Rogue Signals from satellites and other point sources (smaller than animal wetware that is able to penetrate NKT: DEW & Laser).

Laboratory of nanotechnology assembled to microscale with quantum dots that resembles cellular spaceships for synbio payload delivery for various use cases (internal rife frequency generation) cyborg technology integration, neuroweapon deployment, depending upon the AI BCPS and use case.

Here is one last piece of information regarding paid content (nugget of knowledge that requires a fee, took years to figure out the frontline on this one):