Okay, why do some people have super healthy force fields repelling synthetic biology and others do not? The super secret, yes it is, else you’d already know about it is contained in this article with actionable path forward to ensure you’re biofield (e.g. force field) is working. This took me forever to figure out as the information and knowledge is not readily accessible and in the clear. Further, those that know hold this information close to vest. It just happens that God gave me a knack for reverse engineering the world’s most complex systems, inclusive of biofield and force field generation.

Figure 1: The human body when full of gold, silver and copper. Image Source: Radionic Publication [1] - Radionics illegal in America decades ago

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, it is the world’s largest neurohack on how to maximize your biofield (e.g. God given force field) for health, wellness and cognitive integrity. :)

It cost me a lot to reverse engineer this and the solution requires several key pieces of technology, which you can sign-up for here www.electrostasis.com for now, if you’re adversely impacted by not having a working biofield anymore. I’m building a Cognitive Integrity Institute with enhancement capabilities for good in the world, that will also be available in the future. However, for now check out www.electrostasis.com to obtain the services for force field and biofield restoration.

Don’t think this tech is real? Well you can either work with Brandon Iglesias, CTO & Founder of Reactwell, a DOD Prime not subject to classified, top secret or clearances through the www.electrostasis.com project or spend a fortune working with another competing DOD prime that is “shackled” with handcuffs linked to NATO AI BCPS that requires you to pay at least millions in premiums for access (plus clearance certification) here https://now.northropgrumman.com/force-fields-searching-for-the-ultimate-defense