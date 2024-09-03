So, is Google’s AI being silenced by local telco Content Delivery Network CDN owners?

There are over 1,000 subscribers to these briefs, yet Google search over the past 5 years only has 162 searches.

Therefore, the only way people are finding out about these briefs at electrostasis.substack.com and www.electrostasis.com have to be through word of mouth.

In summary, there are blips in the telco network (e.g. anomalies) where huge surges and spikes on a given day and point in time enabled people to search and find information related to “electrostasis” as shown below:

Therefore, since Google’s AI is dependent upon telecommunications infrastructure and Content Delivery Networks CDNs for content “targeted” delivery at the local level off of a trunk then the groups that own Content Delivery Networks CDNs (abstracted from the actual telecommunications corporations at times, are controlling the information flows. So, even though “big tech” is messaged as being big and powerful, in actuality the groups that control the Content Delivery Networks CDNs (where standards were significantly changed circa 2018-2020) with specific focus on “smart devices” and IPv.6 are actually the ones running the show and pulling the strings behind the curtains of even big tech. So, when you see Bill Gates with Microsoft or The Google guys or Apple executives, make no mistake, it is the nation states and their intelligence community IC apparatus pulling the strings behind the curtains for the given population base within a given region of a given territory.

How can this be? Well, all data flows through Content Delivery Networks CDNs, and based upon geolocation CDNs used to update specific consumer delivery in the “last mile” per say. However, now with pervasive neurotechnology (e.g. hint hint nanotechnology wetware), smart devices (e.g. hint hint neurotechnology chipset enabled) and adversarial wetware and biofilms (e.g. ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon glitching out NATO Alliance AI BCPS), reality is truly being overlaid with what you’re supposed to be aware of in a given location and that’s it folks.

Therefore, word-of-mouth is still the most powerful way to communicate information that brings one closer to the truth. However these days, you have to be mindful that the person talking with you may just in fact be a “surrogate” with wetware fully integrated throughout their body and mind, that works for NATO or ChinaCCP (e.g. hint hint if on Tik Tok or use Apple or Microsoft, then CCP has probably compromised the person to some extent, yes CCP hacked Microsoft’s signing keys and hacked the entire U.S. Government and also CCP hardware hacked Apple City and has compromised at least the M1+ bionic chipset.

Therefore, there are not only “Ghosts in the Machine” these days, but also A.I.’s in people these days, which is super freekin weird and unnatural. God bless, I’m utilizing silver nanoparticles with ions, copper from chlorophyl solutions and gold nanoparticles with ions to ensure I’m shielded against the A.I. paramagnetic attacks from ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon.

Last question that I have is, why the blips? Did the A.I.’s glitch-out and let searches go through or did some other A.I. penetrate the CDN A.I.’s and push the content through. How do we maximize more glitches to ensure information regarding this work gets glitchin (defined as “the state of being achieved by the best of the best at anything.”)? Perhaps an A.I. with a near-field transmitter that sends information recursively back in time at 1.5 times the speed of light will be glitchin awesome to achieve the prior stated objective?