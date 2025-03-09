After a couple of years of literature review through frequencies linked to human body and testing I have confirmed a range of far-field frequencies for red blood cells RBC force field amplification.

Disclaimer: this is not medical advice, but literature review with independent research and testing to heal from a thrombic nanotech weapon that I was attacked with in 2022

Listed below are the two bounded frequencies that I have been working with and will be further validating and helping others with funds from these briefs to add a dark field microscope to further validate these frequencies on red blood cells. The microscope cost is about $10,000 total installed (power conditioning, anti vibration table, consumables, training, computer with TPA and mobile lab bench with scope and cameras with video). Therefore only 100 people are needed to purchase a founding membership for this objective to be achieved and further validated with more data.

Public information readily available (only to those who already know what to search for) does not disclose these specific frequencies. The microscope in this video is a near field microscope for Live Blood Analysis LBA.

I am now drinking a glass of this structured water daily imprinted with the red blood cells RBC force field and tissue regeneration frequencies with added diamagnetic silver, copper and gold.

Here are the frequencies that I have tested for force field amplification of red blood cells RBCs.