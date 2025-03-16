You ever hear of Furries? Today I just did from Texas Governor Abbott. Root cause TiK Tok and Nanotechnology.

Kids ad dressed up as cats and at times with cats going to school and have litter boxes in the classrooms. Why?

Figure 1: Texas passes legislation to ban TiK Tok amplified Furries, kids acting and at times dressing like cats[1]

TiK Tok unrestricted war on America when combined with people residing in unclean homes with cats and toxoplasmosis amplified by nanotechnology in dirty magnetic field homes that couple the developing child's brain with a cat brain. If you have technical questions on why this phenomena is amplified due to nanotechnology and magnetic field brain coupling let me know.

Action: put your cats in a dedicated cat room only with a fan in it on high to locally isolate the cat brains from your home's magnetic field. Then sleep with a rotating fan next to you so you are isolated from the cat brain as the nanotech can couple you, especially if you are contaminated with toxoplasmosis.

Request your doctor to screen and consider anti parasite countermeasures to eliminate toxoplasmosis..

When cleaning the cat litter box use a plastic bag inside of the box to hold the cat litter and spray it with Lysol as well as the cat room while cleaning and changing out the cat litter.

Get your pets dewormed and treated for toxoplasmosis.

Learn how to work with pulsed frequencies to kill toxoplasmosis. I can help you with this.

List of References:

[ 1] https://www.kut.org/politics/2025-03-14/furries-texas-school-choice-vouchers