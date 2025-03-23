The use of spectrachrome color through simple eyewear can attack parasites and provide cognitive enhancement. Specifically for those that utilize a computer and are attacked by China CCP worm synbio or other terrorist synbio systems that feed off of the light in your eye ball to grow faster and then cloud your NATO nation state national security eye. This is why DOE and IC global eye is clouded by the synbio eyes dosed into food supply by ChinaCCP in times of unrestricted warfare 5th and 6th generation.

This technology is deceivingly simple and straight-up works, hands down. Yellow destroys parasites, including the optogenetic ones by CCP, from my personal experience. What China CCP is trying to do is to degrade technically competent people in other nation states and minimze their screen time in front of a computer so that CCP can have further edge in cybersecurity based attacks and electronics and chip fabrication. CCP has pierced the Department of Energy DOE with CCP bias, as I have confirmed over the past week. If you have a stance against CCP that is firm DOE leftist leaning communists and those contamianted by CCP worms via their Tik Toker kids in their household don’t like to work with you. If you’re pro China, DOE likes to work with you in America. That’s the current state of CCP infiltration into America. How can I say this? Talking with retired Army Intelligence contact Robert McCreight via Signal call prior to his assasination in fall of 2024 after a CCP Nipah virus report, Robert stated at least 18 US agencies are compromised by CCP.

Even CIA professionals are not aware of this technology as Marc states in his various interviews, after getting shot-up by a non-attributable weapon system he could only work behind a computer for three hours or so due to pain. why? cause Marc got a CCP or proxy terrorist optogenetic worm system dosed into his body as part of the attack on him. Watch here:

Figure 0: Interview with Marc (former CIA), who got sidelined by an unattributed neuroweapon, probably CCP. CCP strategy is to cloud the intelligence agency eyes and remove their top performers with neuroweapons, while using CCP brain weapons to poach technical people into China. I don’t like China CCP [0]

Figure 1: Spectra-chrome glasses with color (terahertz frequency filters at mortal oscillatory rates for various pathogens and parasites) [1]

I highly encourage everyone to try out Germany Spectra-chrome as well as Dinsha Health as the technology is simple and it works. As always, check with your doctor as they may find this technology useful and probably have never heard about it before [2].

So, with yellow being the color and terahertz frequency that kills parasites, why would one of the largest corporations provide a light bulb that filters yellow, a God given anti-parasite color? I will let the readers arrive at their own rational conclusion first and then state my basis, money. In other words, people who know that color yellow and the associated terahertz frequency or in [Hz] when transformed into longitudinal waves (sound + mechanical vibration) kills parasites and harmful materials to the human body. So, selling lights with yellow removed shifts consumer demand to buy more pharmaceuticals in my professional rational opinion. This is how evil people are in this world, intentional or unintentional (e.g. use of psionics, psychotronics and neurotechnology by those in the know to influence people subliminally for horrible corporate decisions. List of references

