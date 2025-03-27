As a followup to eliminate all possible and probably causes of the weaponized audio-video-communications CNT and pathogen nanotechnology WPT, I got blood work and CAT scan done yesterday. All came back good with the exception of a low Red Blood Cell RBC count due to my cleansing diet on vegetables and plant based proteins that needs more iron in it with vitamin C, I already dose with vitamin B12 (preference is methylcobalamine). The medical staff could not determine what the unknown material removed from my body was from the salt baths or the material that moved around and itches at times on the left side of my head.

Note: did not disclose the use of a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit as that is above their pay grade. Conventional MDs and Nurses along with techs can understand photographs of unknown material removed from the human body as well as the inability for their basic equipment scans and tests to not be able to measure the unknown samples. Before I did the tests, I had two sessions with the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit on head and body region, where the paramagnetic nanotechnology material was moved around and passed into the circulatory blood and lymph systems from tissues. This is the probable reason for my systol and diastol blood pressure being elevated as my body was actively working to remove the nanotech paramagnetic junk removed from the magnetic vortex skyrmion treatment via body tissues.

When I had the CAT scan test done, the free electron cascade reaction silenced the CNT local subnet. Anyone who has electronic harassment should know that this is the second time that I have confirmed a free electron cascade reaction destroys the circuitry that is programmed from your prior local environment LOTL CNT and global CNT as well as any mass transfer based CNT subnets. The first time I confirmed CAT scan quenched CNT by free electron cascade reaction was in late 2022 and now again in 2025 (although all of the work done from 2022 through today has significantly reduce the CNT junk, to nearly undetectable levels).

The void spaces on left side are what I suspect to be where the nanotechnology circuitry was removed by magnetic vortex skyrmion unit, chelators, salt water baths, no yeast diet and no added sugar diet. Note the scans do not show any nanotechnology based synthetic biology parasites. This is why the samples pulled from my body were classified as unknown by the western medical staff not trained in the nanotechnology and synthetic biology knowledge domain, a huge gap in Western medicine.

After the CAT scans I did a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit pass and H2O2 wash where a nanotechnology tentacle was pulled out of the front left lobe of brain that resulted in bleeding. I felt the nanotechnology based tentacle(a) get dislodged and retract down through neck as the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit was only applied to neck.

After these tests and scans I then applied the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit to my neck region to assist with lymph drainage (bust up the biofilms) and a tentacle of the nanotechnology parasite by CCP broke loose from the left portion of my head (the tentacle was not detected in the CAT scan).

I also had Hep C, Strep and HIV tests done that all came back negative. In 2010 when I was studying abroad in China as part of a Tsinghua Beijing, China rotation I toured parts of the region by Gobi desert where a monk in a monastery conducted PSYOP warfare on me in 2010 where the monk said I would die alone and with HIV/AIDS (sorry CCP monk, your PSYOP failed).

When at the medical facility I was calm, relaxed and played dumb. All I said is that I got a referral from a virtual medical appointment with a neurologist that she thought my symptoms indicated a parasite as she has had prior experience with parasites (biological ones). I then brought evidence of the stuff removed from my body and the junk on left side of my head and played dumb. Stated that at night I feel the possible parasite junk move around and that I have no clue what it is and put the onus on the medical staff to find a solution. Their action item was to refer me to an ENT, neurologist and infectious disease specialist. None of the referrals include professionals with nanotechnology (cross domain bacteria, Morgellons or other) expertise, that I am aware of, so this will be interesting to see what the medical professionals determine the unknown cause with unknown samples to be from their first encounter with what I know to be weaponized audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT and weaponized pathogen nanotechnology WPT.

Hope this brief helps out people getting messed with by China CCP nanotechnology and doctors getting dialed into the CCP nefarious and covert use of nanotechnology.