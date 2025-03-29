Chinese CCP PLA Media Management Releases to Public their Graphene Oxide Paramagnetic and Feromagnetic Dual Use Cognitive Weapon.

This junk is not detected by CAT scan or basic conventional medicine. You can get it inside of you through food exported by China predosed with it and also a combination of foods that when in your stomach combine to synthesize the CCP black gew robotic nanotechnology. Then it works its way to your body’s energy sources (central nervous system CNS: brain via vagus nerve) for cognitive degradation.

Then it starts to grow through your tongue and associated membranes in your body to covertly take you over. Here is the tongue membrane system that goes from head to toe.

When you remove the CCP black gew through combined chemical and H-Field (since the junk is magnetic by design) it looks like this (from salt PEMF H-field bath soak):

When you remove the black gew from your central nervous system CNS (slowly and carefully with DNA-TX H-field Graphene Oxide Remove, DNA-TX H-field enhance Red Blood Cell RBC Force Field, PEMF H-field, magnesium sulfate (Epsom salt, eucalyptus and mint essential bath) and Dr. Bronner Eucalyptus soaps this is what your head will look like as the material is removed and dissolved.

Your brain via CAT scan if you know what to look for at macroscale can actually show some of the black gew junk (revision to prior brief, but requires macroscale and the black gew being concentrated in a region prior to cat scan through use of a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit to aggregate it into a given region for removal). Here is what my brain looks like with a focus on the black gew junk being removed on left middle to frontal lobe. Keep in mind dosing with nanoparticle gold, silver and copper has helped immensely when combined with everything else in the H-field and antioxidants and graphene oxide degradation NAC, Vitamin C anti-oxidants in chemical form and through imprints via frequency medicine techniques in near field.

This black gew material by CCP activates through coupled magnetic fields when other people in local proximity have the junk in them or by electrical grid or rotating electromagnetic armatures. This is only one part of the CCP cognitive weapon portfolio, which also includes mesogens:nemetic crystals (transceivers), nanotech and “black box” use case within a human brain for near field influence and weaponization of a person.

The black gew acts as a resistor to slow you down and CCP is using this in war now to cognitively mess with people as well as slow down someone that is fast through magnetic field based deployments. All it takes is to get dosed with this black gew junk (contaminated food product, facemask with graphene oxide, pollution from CCP coal power plants) and then CCP to transmit H-Fields into a given region to slow down an entire army that gets covertly dosed with this junk, while the CCP army is not doses with it and moves faster than the other Army. China CCP does not care about India, Brazil or Russia as demonstrated by prior poisoning of China CCP neighbors for decades. Therefore all nations need to be aware CCP has already been dosing their exports with this material and slowly building it into the world population via pollution, dirty foods and unclean water. This does not account for nanotechnology in their computer chipsets that link up with the black gew and nanotech derivatives for body and mind total control.

Highly probable current example of this tech by CCP weaponizing a person in America:

https://www.indiatoday.in/amp/india/short-videos/naked-woman-stabs-and-bites-staff-at-dallas-airport-2699962-2025-03-27

If you do not use the PEMF H-Field with salt water bath and essential oils along with a clean diet with vegetables per blood type and iron and B12 with D3 and trace element dosing per your blood type the material is not detectable visually or through basic CAT scan. The CAT scan will zero out any robotic subnets due to free electron cascade reaction while you are not in a local or global environment that is contaminated with other black gew (audio-video-communications CNT and weaponized pathogen nanotechnology WPT). Over time the CCP GONUTs Weaponized Use case of the robotic magnetic black gew described in the video will degrade your tissues when you are around strong magnetic fields and can flow through the majority of your body (and into certain tissue regions). After your body is degraded then parasites and pathogens inside of you can then start to regrow and also easier to invade your body. Our bodies are the battleground now in WW3 and health + cleanliness (paramagnetic, nanotechnology not from China and conventional) is paramount).