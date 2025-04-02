Ever hear of product tracers for supply chain verification, spike shedding or Tom Clancy "Splinter Cell"? Well that is nanotechnology at work in your life for good and bad. [4]

Figure 1: CDC Safe nano NIOSH [4]

After helping a lot of people, after first figuring out that the junk messing with me was adversarial nanotechnology doses internal to me, I have arrived at the conclusion that the current weapon of choice is based upon a good use of nanotecnology originally intended for product traceability. However, ChinaCCP and their proxies havw weaponized the national security nation state use ot nanotechbology for adversarial splinter cells.

How? Simple, CCP first releases Sars-Cov-2 and then releases self replicating nanotechnology (splinter cell is another name for it when it is integrated within a person and then spreads into other people). The splinter cell combined with Sars-Cov-2 then spreads a smart virus and the accompanying virtual nation state enabling audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT and weaponized pathogen nanotechnology WPT. Such that the person with COVID spreads the nanotech junk through physical contact or coughing into other people, animals and objects within local surrounding environment.

Original use case: Company ABC has a product XYZ and they dose nanotech into their liquid product for human consumption (e.g. almond milk). Then the almond milk is sold to a large multi-national grocery store chain and then purchased by a consumer. The consumer then drinks the milk and all the neurotechnology enabled chipsets detect the unique ID nanotech via sensors like Bluetooth and other wireless spectrum protocols linked to neurotechnology and comparable chipsets in smart devices. Then the retail store, manufacturer and marketing companies now know their consumer and how to better sell to the actual buyers. [1,2,3]

CCP use case: Same as above, but placed in product exported from China and then utilized to flow back data to CCP AI to then hack all of the person's systems and then do data in the flow so the person only sees Made in China products. This is also utilizes in CCP targeting systems for covert assassination and electronic harassment. [1,3]

ACTION: go buy a product with cash (that you never bought before or searched for), wear a hat and glasses to obscure your face from facial recognition with no phone on your body or other electronic IDs for several weeks and see if ads start to be displayed to you. This will indicate if the product has nanotech in it. [2,3]

Figure 2: BSL-2 Glove Box that I built with Reactwell prior to attacked with adversarial CCP nanotechnology with CNT and WPT.

