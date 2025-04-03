Okay, we are now living in times of virtual nation states by big tech, intl groups, independents and CCP with NSA/CIA.

The most recent additions to adversarial “virtual nation states” messing with the world today are CCP COVID nation states and George Soros Open Society Foundation Nation State. Both of these technologies get garbage input into them when a splinter cell brain is being subliminally interrogated via cybernetics (digital) or analog psionics in a dirty magnetic field on an electrical grid or due to a rotating motor electric and magnetic field. The more paramagnetic junk in the splinter cell brain (why CCP is dosing world with coal power plants 2/day and heavy metals in majority of their food and vitamin exports to animals and people is to sew chaos and cognitive confusion.

Key signal by act of observation and glitch outs where emails appear in the past, funds change in bank due to dormant mesogen nemetic crystals transmitting to an AI in far field and/or in near field.

If funds can be traced to CCP BRICs then you will see your bank balance change rapidly if you go against CCP AI BCPS, which I love to do to flush out CCP contamination sources.

I have flushed out so much of the CCP contamination that nearly assassinated me, since 2022, I have gotten to be an expert at reverse engineering splinter cell nanotech linked to dormant nanotech in me that engages (TX) a virtual nation state and associated brain pool and disengages (no TX) from prior noninvase dosing (intentional) with nanotech and contamination.

The way it works is this and this information is priceless:

You have an email box with 10 messages in it. You observe a person that is linked with a splinter cell of nanotech that is in you and then all of a sudden 5 more email messages get dumped into your email box, some in the past and some between prior older messages and some current. [1] If you are on hardwired and secure network then there is a more confident probability it is a near field splinter cell. If you are on wireless it could be an omnidirectional antenna data dump. Also it could be a mesogen nemetic crystals circuit that activates into your optogenetic visual cortex to overlay your current mesogens (think of it like slides on a projector where another one is added on top of a prior slide). Bank account, if you have CCP AI BCPS customers (people on Tik Tok) then the AI BCPS by CCP can use near field mesogens tech to reverse prior transactions and screw with your balance and the arrow of time. Also, the CCP surrogates will cancel always made transactions and cause financial loss to your card purchaser. The solution to this cancellation is to request payment by bank certified check that is in your hand and on your body or bank wire transfer (with no return or refund) as the credit card policies give CCP surrogates a loophole to exploit via economic war on unwitting small business owners (ongoing attacks now).

Once you have a splinter cell nanotech component in your system then it does a handshake and relay to mess with your original nation state Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS by modulating data flows and intercepting data from your nation state, delaying it and relaying it back to China CCP AI BCPS and proxy groups.

2.4 Tesla Magnetic pulses work to disrupt the adversarial and terrorist cell nanotechnology when combined with salt (Epsom salt) and menthol essential oil. Micro second pulses work best to disrupt the nanotech and it takes time, unless you utilize the near field to speed it up. However, the near field grows the nanotech fungal based junk by CCP so it sticks you to the current arrow of time until you purge the time-domain anchor (resistor) out of your body that is paramagnetic in nature due to magnetized graphene oxides and other materials mixed with it. Do not tinker with the near field, as you will most likely accidentally remove yourself in a not good way that contains unknown unknowns.

[1] Observer effect used in CCP Xi Magic Weapon set loose on the world https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Observer_effect_(physics)