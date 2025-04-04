Here is the current working protocol that I am finding effective at destroying adversarial nanotech and keeping it removed from me and earth by fragmenting it as it is removed. No recycling this splinter cell junk! Do baseline blood work first and check with your doctor to see if you can safely utilize this Iglesias’ protocol.

Disclaimer: this is not medical advice, but adversarial countermeasures primarily aimed at helping people being covert assassinated by China CCP and cognitively degraded by their sneak attack with paramagnetic Nanotechnology on the free world, e.g. Tony Hsieh a Tawainese high tech entrepreneur that helped me in life.

Step 1: have a Tesla magnetic pulser that discharges at least 2.4 Tesla and turn it on, after reviewing with your medical doctor that you can work with this type of device (people with pacemakers should not work with device prior to talking with their competent doctor). Budget $15,000 for off the shelf purchase or $3,000 for DIY (includes two builds if first one breaks or gets fried). Have a magnetic vortexer running across your body to fling the disrupted paramagnetic nanotech into the salt traps. Budget $1,300 for the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit.

Here is the DIY version. If you decide to build your own be careful as an error may kill you with such high current and voltage. This is why the units sell for $15,000 to $20,000 new as they are built to a safety specification. If you are being attacked with paramagnetic nanotech buy a professional Magnetic Pulser and do not try to make your own or build a DIY kit due to the cognitive weapons deployed on the world by China CCP and their proxies and your increased risk of build error.

Step 2: have a space with salt on the floor, walls and possibly ceiling with incandescent lights or halogen lights with salt around the high power light sources 100 watt minimum preferred. Budget $200 for the salt and lights and some salt lamps with high power bulbs

Step 3: go to town doing a half hour session starting at lower Tesla 1 and working up to Tesla 5 or so across your body. You will notice the regions of your body that jump or move more than others or ache have the paramagnetic Nanotech junk in it.

Step 4: Complete steps 1-3 under a Dinshah Spectra-Chrome compatible color light source or color filter. Bugs and parasites flee from terahertz color yellow light and are attracted to violet light.

As of today this is the best known method in far-field to remove the horrid adversarial nanotechnology from my primary experience.

I have tried the Tesla pulser by itself that does destroy the adversarial nanotech inside of my body, but it does not throw it out of my body. If I do the Tesla pulser it helps a lot, but the material still remains in my body. If I couple the Tesla pulser and the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit then the material leaves my body but will go right back into it! So, having the salt light traps for the adversarial nanotechnology surrounding my body (in saline water preferably) and the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit slinging the destroyed hard to get to paramagnetic nanotech with the large Tesla pulser works best!

If anyone is interested in making a donation to this work, ping me directly here brandon.iglesias@reactwell.com as this knowledge is priceless, but a module unit that can be prototyped and co-located at medical practices, sports medicine practices, wellness spas, chiropractor clinics and person residences is the path forward. Again, I also have DNA-TX H-field running in background, but it is not strong enough on its' own to remove the entrenched CCP paramagnetic nanotech on its’ own!

Here is the removed paramagnetic nanotech that was deeply entrenched in the left side of my brain, part of central nervous system CNS. It is comprised of black fibers (carbon nanotubes and associated synthetic biology):

