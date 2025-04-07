Taking it up a notch, and added a new PEMF H-Field circuit and another coil system to continue destroying the magnetic nanotechnology faster per session.

Figure 1: PEMF System with three coils connected on two different electrical power circuits with synchronization on.

The China CCP and proxy terrorist magnetic nanotechnology weaponry grows through the body’s vagus nerve system and transits from stomach, through vagus nerve, neck, ear (for data in the flow espionage via smart phone neurotechnology intercepts) and then brain where the nanotech pops up antenna arrays for various data comms at local and global scales.

Today I tested out a large Tesla coil on stomach in circle and figure 8 format and then the double coil on head/brain/neck within various different angles and associated rotations for a period of thirty minutes. My initial feedback is that after one is comfortable with a single coil or figure 8 PEMF at low Tesla (1 to 2) appears to be the discharge range of the unit I am working with and submitted an inquiry to the manufacturer to verify with initial follow-up confirming Schuman Resonance for the frequency (typical of solid state PEMF units to run this in the background). I am also verifying if analog or digital (appears to be a digital unit, but there is a sharp pop when the Tesla coil is driven and discharged within a microsecond or less.

Anyways, before and after the PEMF session I am utilizing an Epsom salt soaked white cotton rag with essential oil of eucalyptus and menthol and wrapping around my head and then applying the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit such that the magnetic nanotechnology is fragmented when it is pulled out of the central nervous system (brain) and instead of being slung into the room for later reintegration into some electrical system (biological or nonbiological) the nanotechnology gets fragmented and destroyed by the salt. This is why salt and light are referenced so much in books such as the Bible cause the reason is that the salt destroys the adversarial nanotechnology (mesogens: nemetic crystals, metals and nanoparticles/circuits… people back then, in ancient times, did not know synthetic biology based nanotechnology by that name).

So, today when the magnetic nanotech was trapped in the skyrmion vortex, I could only pull the magnetic vortex unit a couple of inches above my head as the material resistance increased significantly and went back into my brain (the nanotech is electron loving, e.g. electrical system in human body as 20 to 30 watts allocated to the brain with an average human at 120 or so total watts).

Based upon this experience, the next step is to have total body immersed in an Epsom salt bath with the essential oils eucalyptus and menthol as nanotech carrier oils (pharma utilizes menthol for movement of nanoparticles payloads into and out of membranes in biological tissues) with nanoparticles of silver, gold and copper present to fill the voids of the paramagnetic/ferromagnetic (magnetic) materials with diamagnetic metals. The colloidal silver with copper costs me about 5 cents to make per quart utilizing my own electrochemical reactor system, so will start with that (copper and silver) solvent bath.

I also think a strong magnetic vortex skyrmion unit is required to fling the magnetic nanotech out of the body. Also, it is extremely hard to remove the magnetic gunk pulled from my body after a session and this is how the machine surface looks like on the working end (sides and face). I have noticed the deeper I am going into the body (PEMF Tesla pulser penetrates about 8 inches) the darker the magnetic material becomes and the more difficult it is to remove it from a surface.

The magnetic nanotechnology gew acts as a resistor and slows a human down as one transits from point a to point b. By removing this magnetic nanotech gunk, not only am I cognitively becoming clearer again like I used to be (smart and quick in the brain), but my body is able to move faster. This makes sense as a moving conductor (human body) through the spectrum (EMF) on earth generated a magnetic field and if one is non-invasively dosed or invasively with this magnetic nanotech gew then the entire human body has added resistance to slow you down. This is a nanotech weapon of war as far as I am concerned as all of my scans by medical doctors skilled in biological pathogens and illness say I am clean, but we are continuing with more blood tests for fungus, parasites and vascular/blood flow with contrast and more advanced scans that I will report on after the work is completed.