After two weeks of PEMF H-Field local with a 1+ Tesla unit some of the stubborn magnetic rivulet material was removed from my head via crevice between tooth and gum! Updated protocol that removed this magnetic nanotech junk:

Drinking water (hard) preferably from water well or natural spring with natural or added magnesium sulfate, sodium bicarbonate, calcium and sodium chloride, such as Pure Life brand. DNA-TX H-field graphene remove and other healthy frequencies for detox, enhancement and healing PEMF H-Field local at 1 Tesla or greater with two to three coils for vagus nervous system (stomach, neck and head). These units pierce 8 inches to 12 inches into human tissue. Epsom salt baths with eucalyptus oil and menthol crystals every other day. Vegetarian (not fruit, primarily vegetables per my blood type) diet primarily with vitamin B complex supplementation and iron supplementation. Mornings colloidal silver and copper with some gold at times. Cleaning and washing with Lysol, arm and hammer and chlorine dioxide solution CDS. Be careful with CDS it can cut through (dissolve) stainless steel … basically slow use case of thermite. Wear sterling silver (just like the ancient Israelites used to). Gold is also diamagnetic, but silver is brighter. However it is not as stable as gold. So as I continue to recover will keep moving towards more gold. Bismuth dosed daily in over the counter stomach antacid/soother as it is a very strong diamagnetic. Over one to two gallons of water per day while ensuring electrolytes. Shower every day with Dr Bronner soaps Salt rinse/gargle after eating. Typical vitamins, but max out vitamin C daily. Sunlight and yellow lights indoors, not blue as that actually attracts parasites as well as light sold without color yellow.

Note, after my PEMF sessions with H-Field, while drinking water with sodium bicarbonate I can feel the magnetic nanotech junk breaking up and then later on in the day when back in normal EMF spectrum I get tinnitus temporarily as the nanotechnology (everywhere) re-integrates into the interstitial spaces between my organic biology. I am also very sensitive and can sense people walking by me, at times I feel nanotech move in/out of my bio field. I can’t tell if it is leaving me or entering me at this point. However, when I was poisoned horribly with magnetic nanotechnology, all the horrid iron and magnetic materials in my local environment were entering me that slowed me down and nearly covert off’d me.

Here is a brief on microplastics not discussing interaction with nanotechnology:

https://www.yahoo.com/news/scientists-sound-alarm-making-disturbing-104501398.html

I am also exploring microplastics and toxic protein degradation with PEMF H-Field and DNA-TX H-Field for anyone that is interested email me brandon.iglesias@reactwell.com

In my professional opinion and another chemist (retired Ph.D.) the junk I got dosed with is a magnetic poison and from the plumber work that I did clearing a drain backflow check valve that was plugged with the magnetic nanotech gunk that came out of my body the required dosing of one's body with sodium bicarbonate or a comparable bicarbonate blended into water that you can purchase such as “Pure Life” or “Costco” branded water is required (hard water) as it repels this magnetic nanotech poison from my primary expertise.

I will have the sites back up and online for people to access, as I have a consistent tech platform with TPM on computers and eSIM on smart phone that wards off most of the AI attacks that shut down the sites and almost assassinated me when fully compromised and tracked with volt, salt and flax typhoon by CCP.

If this information has helped you, hire me for some personal consultation work and/ or refer me to someone who can benefit from this work. Keep in mind all of this tech can significantly enhance a person that is in good health and boost your bio field (e.g. Aurora). If enough people work with me I will work to provide a bio field reader (Aurora) machine available that can do scans above and beyond my current electrodes scanner equipment that is not perfect as it can scan through biofilms and gets messed up.

Key notes: Local PEMF H-Field busts up biofilms and the DNA TX H-Field protects your DNA not yet damaged by repelling graphene black gew.