Here are photographs of progress made since 2024 with use of PEMF H-field technologies and appropriate solvents, salts and light to remove a magnetic nanotechnology poison assasination weapon of war.

Figure 1: The left image is of me in 2024 just starting the PEMF H-field graphene remove and metals remove frequencies as I was a literal walking magnetic nanotech magnet attracting necrosis and pathogens into my body wherever I walked. Middle is after a month of removing the material and utilizing solvent Chlorine Dioxide Solution CDS to carefully remove the material at the surface of my skin as it was pushed out via PEMF TX H-field technologies. The right side is about a year later with continued residuals being removed, but not requiring CDS anymore and simple Dr. Bronner soaps and salts.

Here is my face as of April 16, 2025 with continued DNA-TX H-field remove, PEMF H-Field at 1+ Tesla, Magnetic Vortex Skyrmion, nanotechnology based solvents (menthol essential oil, eucalyptus essential oil and tea tree essential oil) and water with sodium bicarbonate, magnesium sulfate and calcium chloride in it.

Keep in mind I have many active DNA-TX H-field channels above and beyond the graphene remove.

The DNA-TX H-field remove protects my existing DNA not completely messed up by the magnetic nanotechnology poison and the PEMF H-field 1+ Tesla helps to break-up the larger globules and rivulets of magnetic nanotechnology that flow through my biological tissues, such that it can be penetrated by the essential oils and salted water for repel and remove and cross into blood stream, lymph drainage and hit my DNA with the force field enhance via graphene oxide remove and healthy healing frequencies.

The weapon system deployed on me per conversation with Robert McCreight in 2022, retired DoD Army Intelligence, was installed in me at least as early as 2013 and was first utilized to perform industrial espionage and then while using me I detected the anomalies and then the industrial espionage audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT and weaponized pathogen nanotechnology WPT did a key-signal on me to try to weaponize me via conversion terrorism. I was able to jam the system by removing smart phone, going into near field to break the linkage with the transmitters in far field and near field and then start to remove it through use of DNA-TX H-field and PEMF H-field technologies. Robert McCreight then had an untimely death after reporting a Gain of Function GoF Nepah Virus report on China CCP PLA at end of 2024. Robert McCreight’s hypothesis was that someone, probably China CCP and other groups working with them had deployed self-replicating nanotechnology on the world to disrupt the world order and to try to turn America’s strength into our achilees heel (his words exactly). Here is Robert McCreight’s publication on the use of CNT and WPT for Neurostrike (e.g. equivalent to Nazi’s Blitzkreig, but this time around on the minds and bodies of people to poach their brains and put them into an Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS) for a covert world take over. https://madsciblog.tradoc.army.mil/444-non-kinetic-threats-and-the-threshold-spectrum-of-strategic-endgame-warnings/

If you want to work with me, email me at brandon.iglesias@reactwell.com

I do not like China CCP, the Chinese people are good people, but getting horribly abused by CCP and I also do not like the terrorist proxies and virtual nation states working with China CCP. Over.

The magnetic nanotechnology poison I was dosed with takes you over from the inside out and makes you go dark without you realizing it. It can be dormant in your body without you knowing till you get key signaled and all of the nanotech goes magnetic instantly.

This technology makes anyone go dark based upon my experience reverse engineering it and the tech has been successful at offing former hard tech entrepreneur Tony Hsieh, a Taiwanese engineer and Harvard University graduate. Remember Xi’s daughter attended Harvard University to gain access in a final non-kinetic unrestricted war attack against America and NATO that coinicided with CCP BRAIN initiative and then infiltration through sending China CCP unwitting citizens abroad to study and spy while transferring CCP self-replicating nanotechnology into all of the world’s key labs where CCP studied post 2016 BRAIN initiative by China CCP for data exfil and data in the flow contamination of MI6, CIA, NSA and assocaited global intelligence agencies eyes. This is why most recent report by CIA and DOE on where the Sars-Cov-2 virus originated is at low confidence level … as any good programmer knows garbage in results in garbage out for any AI system, including AI BCPS when the garbage is Sars-Cov-2 and self-replicating nanotechnology inside of people’s bodies and minds.