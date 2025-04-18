After regaining significant cognitive clarity from the CCP & virtual nation surrogate attacks, I am now testing the use of microwaves and essential oil menthol to degrade & move the magnetic gew out.

Microwaving magnetic particles at critical resonance frequencies can decrease their size, such that the particles cross the threshold into super magnetic state and with a bio compatible solvent the particles are them able to cross membranes and move out of the body, provided the body is well hydrated.

Directional microwaves are required to pulse and historically this has been expensive for people to acquire. However today, you just need a mmWave 5G+ smart phone with an eSIM and a non-Huawei cell tower phased array of antennas with a near field (passive or active) device on your phone or body when your phone. Therefore, I am now testing loading my body up with peppermint based essential oil that is biocompatible and contains menthol. The menthol is utilized by pharmaceutical corporations to enable nanotech sizes particles to easily transit into and out of membranes.

Therefore, the current method I am utilizing includes menthol oil rub on central nervous system CNS body components, such as the brain, drinking peppermint teas, soaking in essential oil bath with menthol within a microwaved environment.

My next plan is to have a variable frequency and variable amplitude phased array microwave that serves as a directional transmitter with associated solvent system for the body along with a magnetic sink that is able to synchronize the pulsing and spin to create multiple vortexes to clean the body up from the magnetic nanotech.

Step 1a: PEMF H-Field at 1+ Tesla to break up and destroy the well established nanotech that has enabling audio-video-communications technology CNT circuits.

Step 1b: DNA-TX H-Field to repel the magnetic nanotechnology poison from unaffected DNA and also help to remove the magnetic nanotechnology poison from contaminated DNA and larger cellular structures.

Step 2: Add menthol solvent to body at all times for Step 1a and Step 1b

Step 3: Use of pulsed microwaves with spinning magnetic field vortex (spintronic tech) to degrade macroscale structures in human body back into less than 100 nm sizes particles such that they go supermagnetic and start to repel each other from the broke up agglomerated clumps due to step 1a and then are able to be further pulverized with the microwaves, go supermagnetic and then moved through membranes and out of body into a magnetic reservoir.

This is all nation state level technology that Intelligence Community IC and DIA folks have access to from what I gander after working my way out of the China CCP trap.

One more awesome note, China CCP connected surrogates just did another lawfare attack on me after the CCP AI detected my image showing that I have recovered from their nanotechnology poison.

You see this is all automated AI BCPS warfare and the folks that used to have the monopoly on it (NATO) now have CCP and various other transnational groups, such as virtual nation states as well as the Triads backed by CCP AI BCPS and then compromised people in NATO that do business with China CCP directly or indirectly that are linked to CCP AI BCPS due to the self replicating nanotechnology.

Then these people are all used by China CCP AI and their proxy terrorists to conduct unrestricted warfare on the free world to create chaos. CCP and their proxy terrorist group goal is to steal the world from humanity and this includes the group that did the Georgia Guide Stones as well as the psycho civilized civilization agreement between CIA and KGB that ended the Cold War that now has many virtual nation states active, such as the Scientology faux religion where one reads a CODEX to level up and get further networked into the AI BCPS use case of CIA for people like Tom Cruise to be a public puppet for.

There is a reason why in Catholic School we read George Orwell Brave New World (e.g. a psycho civilized society). Now we have CCP in the mix and other groups with asymmetric CNT and WPT tech that are attack sovereign nation states. So, in my professional opinion it is a mess, but perhaps all of this is an AI BCPS by some group or groups that has an objective function to move humanity from independent thinkers (the public masses) to smart technocratic slaves (e.g. faux smarts enabled by nanotech and AI with neurotechnology enabled chipsets and phones).

